They tried to steal one of the five murals that the famous and mysterious British street artist Banksy left in the suburbs of Kiev bombed by the Russians. Eight of them were blocked and placed in custody in the town of Hostomel, in the oblast of the Ukrainian capital, due to the intervention of the police who recovered the work, depicting a woman with curlers, a fire extinguisher in her hands and face covered with a gas mask.

(afp)

“A group of people tried to steal a Banksy mural. They detached the work from the wall of a house destroyed by the Russians,” explained the governor of Kiev, Oleksiy Kuleba, in a post on Telegram, attaching an image of the missing piece of wall where the work was made.

“Some people were stopped on the spot. The work is in good condition and is in the hands of the authorities,” she added. The police chief of Kiev, Andriy Nebitov, specified that “eight people have been identified” as possible perpetrators of the theft attempt and that an investigation is underway. “These are all people between 27 and 60 years of age, residents of Kiev and Cherkasy”, which is located 200 kilometers southeast of the capital.