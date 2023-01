ROME – The sixth arms decree is ready. It will be launched between Wednesday and Thursday next week. It will be up to Guido Crosetto, in those same hours, illustrate it in front of the Copasir, as usual. The text will contain the provision of the Aspide, surface-to-air missiles useful for defending a city. As for the missile shield Samp-Tthe question is technically more intricate: some components will be insured by Rome, others by Paris.