8:24

Stoltenberg, more weapons in Kiev to reach peace faster





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg he is convinced of this: Kiev needs more weapons to face the Russian armed forces, which have been attacking Ukraine since February 24th. Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Dpa, stating that ”it might seem like a paradox, but military support for Ukraine it is the fastest way to peace”. Furthermore, Putin needs to be persuaded that he will not achieve his goals by taking control of Ukraine, he added.

What is needed, Stoltenberg said, could be ”a negotiated peaceful solution which guarantees that Ukraine will be recognized as an independent democratic state”. The NATO secretary then says that he considers Ukrainian attacks against Russian military targets legitimate because ”every country has the right to defend itself, even Ukraine”.