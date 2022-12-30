Home World Ukraine, today talks between Xi Jinping and Putin. Zelensky: Russia has fewer and fewer missiles, it’s heading towards a dead end
Ukraine, today talks between Xi Jinping and Putin. Zelensky: Russia has fewer and fewer missiles, it's heading towards a dead end

Ukraine, today talks between Xi Jinping and Putin. Zelensky: Russia has fewer and fewer missiles, it's heading towards a dead end

The presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, will hold a videoconference meeting during the day during which they will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia has fewer and fewer missiles and is heading towards a dead end with its missile attacks. Air raid sirens were activated in the capital Kiev and in 3 regions of central Ukraine in the early hours of today.

  • Deputy Prime Minister Kiev, let’s hope Meloni comes at the beginning of the year

    “We hope that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will come to Kiev at the beginning of the year”. So Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna interview from ‘la Repubblica’. The invitation to Meloni “is open”, she explains. “But early next year would be the best time to discuss military support, sanctions and the peace conference.” As regards, however, the possibility that President Zelensky will visit Italy “it will depend on the situation on the ground. Italy would have an essential historical role for everyone’s victory, if it assumed the leadership also for our entry into the EU ”, he concludes.

  • Moscow, arrested Ukrainian citizen who planned attack

    The Russian Security Service Fsb arrested a citizen of Ukraine who was planning a terrorist attack in the North Caucasus on the orders of the Ukrainian special services: the FSB himself informed the Tass. Earlier this month, “the FSB thwarted an attempt by a supporter of Ukrainian Nazism to commit a terrorist attack on the orders of the Ukrainian special services,” the Russian security service added.

  • Stoltenberg, more weapons in Kiev to reach peace faster

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg he is convinced of this: Kiev needs more weapons to face the Russian armed forces, which have been attacking Ukraine since February 24th. Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Dpa, stating that ”it might seem like a paradox, but military support for Ukraine it is the fastest way to peace”. Furthermore, Putin needs to be persuaded that he will not achieve his goals by taking control of Ukraine, he added.

    What is needed, Stoltenberg said, could be ”a negotiated peaceful solution which guarantees that Ukraine will be recognized as an independent democratic state”. The NATO secretary then says that he considers Ukrainian attacks against Russian military targets legitimate because ”every country has the right to defend itself, even Ukraine”.

