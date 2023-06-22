Ukraine, today’s news. Affected bridges between Crimea and Kherson. Moscow: “British missiles used”

9:31 Crimean and Kherson bridges hitSeveral bridges connecting the Kherson region in southern Ukraine to annexed Crimea were hit overnight with British Storm Shadow missiles, the pro-Russian governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said reports the Tass news agency. “The criminal regime in Kiev inhumanely bombed civilian structures, bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson region and the Crimea near Chongar. According to preliminary estimates, British Storm Shadow missiles were used,” Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that no casualties were recorded. Previously, the pro-Russian leader of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, had spoken only of the Chongar bridge.10:04 Scholz: step up aid to UkraineNato will have to concentrate at the next Vilnius summit on strengthening Ukraine’s combat capability: the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Berlin leader also assured that Germany will reach the goal of defense spending equal to 2% of GDP next year and asked that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan give his go-ahead for NATO entry of Sweden.12:27Scholz: Strengthening Ukraine’s combat capability NATO leaders meeting in Vilnius in July should focus on “top priority” of enhancing Ukraine’s combat capability during the ongoing counter-offensive, according to Scholz against Russia. A crucial question will then be that of the future relationship between Ukraine and NATO, Scholz said. Ukraine itself considers that “NATO membership is not in question while Russia is waging its war against Ukraine”. Germany, he added, will work with Kiev, the G7 and the EU to put in place “effective and long-term security commitments” to guarantee Ukraine constant military support and the economic strength necessary to defend itself from Russian aggression. 13:00 Antonov: “The United States is provoking the third world war”By supplying weapons to Ukraine, the United States is causing bloodshed and provoking a third world war. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, adding that he finds “particularly surprising the ease with which the Americans squander money on Ukrainian customers. The Pentagon can afford to ‘overestimate’ the cost of military equipment supplied to Kiev, overestimating his calculations of several billion dollars”. “While unprecedented funds are allocated for the purchase of arms for the Kiev regime – added Antonov – the poorest states of Africa, Latin America and Asia are not being paid attention to. There are places on the planet where people are starving. The United States considers it more urgent to prolong the bloodshed and provoke World War III through the de facto involvement of the West in the conflict”. gas The death toll in the explosion that occurred in the early hours of today in a 16-storey apartment building in the Dnipro district of Kiev has risen to three: the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced on Telegram. Rescue teams pulled the body of a woman from the rubble, the mayor wrote, adding that search and rescue operations are continuing. So far the injured five, three of whom have been hospitalized. According to Ukrainian media, the explosion was caused by a gas leak.13:41 Moscow evaluates attack on Zaporizhzhia power plant Russia is evaluating a possible terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the consequent release of radioactive material into the environment: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesky writes on Telegram underlining that Kiev has already shared the related intelligence information with its international partners. Moscow denies it and speaks of a “lie”. 15:06 Possible attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine: “Stop Moscow before it’s too late” The Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak accuses the Russians on Twitter of wanting to create an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to stop the Ukrainian counter-offensive. And he calls on the world to impose red lines to stop Moscow before it’s too late. According to Podolyak, the Russians will not be able to keep Enerhodar, the city closest to the plant, in the medium term, “for this reason they are evaluating a large-scale terrorist attack on the Znpp”. “This strategy – continues Podolyak – includes attempts to attack the Kryvyi Rih dam with Kinzhals missiles. Currently they are further undermining the nuclear power plant, including the cooling tanks. Whether the Kremlin decides to proceed with this scenario depends only on the reaction of the global world 3.09 pm New Russian attack on Kherson, 4 wounded Russian forces launched an attack on Kherson, wounding four people. This was reported by the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, specifying on Telegram that ”today at noon the Russian army hit a residential building. Two people were injured in the attack. An 86-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives”.15:37 Pope’s Almoner on mission to Ukraine for the sixth time The Pope is sending his Almoner back to Ukraine for the sixth time. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski’s journey will touch the area of ​​Kherson where, following the destruction of the dam, the population is in great difficulty and many people have lost their lives. The cardinal’s mission is “to be with the people, to pray with them and to bring a hug and concrete support from the Pontiff”, underlines the Dicastery for the Service of Charity. The Almoner will travel to Ukraine in a car loaded with the most urgent medicines. The second truck full of food (received mostly from Korea), medicines and medical aids will also leave in these days, which will be delivered to the areas most affected by the dam explosion. “His mission is evangelical and underlines the closeness of Pope Francis to the tormented Ukraine”, concludes the note.

