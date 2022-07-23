KIEV – A sparse statement with no names released by the US State Department announced this morning the death of two American citizens in the Donbass: they were fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces. “We can confirm the recent death of two US citizens in the region of Donbass in Ukraine. We are in contact with families and provide all possible consular assistance.
See also France, more violence against the police. "The sense of insecurity is growing." And Le Pen takes advantage of it