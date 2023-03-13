The frictions have been going on for some time, with the founder of the Wagner mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin who attacked Russian military leaders several times, accusing the defense minister himself Shoigu of “betrayal” for having left his men alone and without ammunition, also employed to fight in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. An accusation that is now also confirmed by an analysis of theInstitute for Study of War (Isw), which explains that the Ministry of Defense of Russia is sending to die a Bakhmut the expendables Wagner in an attempt to undermine Prigozhin and derail his ambitions for greater influence in the Kremlin. Prigozhinhe writes again Iswhe overestimated the confidence of Putin in its paramilitary forces and in recent days it has also been overshadowed by the official Russian media for criticism of the defense ministry. Not only that: the political-military ambitions of Prigozhin they probably alarmed the Russian president, who saw aggressive self-promotion by as a threat Prigozhin at the expense of others: the minister Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Gerasimov.

According to theIsw“it is unlikely that Prigozhin regain favor with Putin to the same extent that it had between May and October 2022. Officials of the Kremlin who requested anonymity stated that Putin he is tightening his inner circle more and more and is unlikely to give a Prigozhin the advantages it once had, regardless of the severity of the military failures Russians on the front line”. While “the Russian Defense Ministry apparently still retains favor with Putin despite the devastating military failures around Vuhledar at the beginning of February”. The US think tank then reports that “the Kremlin is creating new formations armiesprobably in an attempt to replace Wagner and, at the same time, to maintain a counterweight to the Russian Defense Ministry”. “Prigozhin’s fall from grace will likely frighten other officials of the Kremlincome Kadyrovprompting them to scale back their ambitions to avoid suffering the fate of Prigozhin. Putin probably hasn’t decided yet whether he will save Prigozhinand the fate of Wagner probably depends on the ability of his boss to convince the Kremlin of his loyalty”. For Isw, ‘the conflict between the ministry of Russian defense e Wagner demonstrates that different parts of the inner circle of Putin they compete with each other in potentially zero-sum games that do not further the overall goals of Putinwhich he used Wagner to protect his regime from the effects of the mobilization on the population of the Federation, which continues to inhibit his war efforts in Ukraine“.