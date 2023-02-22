Home World Ukraine war anniversary: ​​Biden praises NATO as ‘rock solid’, Putin blames West for war – BBC News 中文
World

Ukraine war anniversary: ​​Biden praises NATO as ‘rock solid’, Putin blames West for war – BBC News 中文

by admin
Ukraine war anniversary: ​​Biden praises NATO as ‘rock solid’, Putin blames West for war – BBC News 中文
  • Paul Kirby
  • bbc news

news/240/cpsprodpb/7A1C/production/_128706213_gettyimages-1247344621.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7A1C/production/_128706213_gettyimages-1247344621.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/7A1C/production/_128706213_gettyimages-1247344621.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/7A1C/production/_128706213_gettyimages-1247344621.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/7A1C/production/_128706213_gettyimages-1247344621.jpg 800w” alt=”2月21日，俄罗斯莫斯科，普京总统在联邦议会年度会议上发表讲话。” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/7A1C/production/_128706213_gettyimages-1247344621.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

On February 21, in Moscow, Russia, President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the annual session of the Federal Parliament.

U.S. President Joe Biden just finished his visit to Kiev. He praised Western democracies for their ability to bravely face Russia’s naked aggression. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s criticism of the West has become more pointed.

Days before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, Putin vowed to press ahead with the war of aggression in Ukraine in his annual State of the Nation address.

He claimed that the West, which had pampered Nazi Germany, had now turned Ukraine into an “anti-Russian” neo-Nazi regime.

Hours later, Biden said dictators only understand one word: “No, no, no!”

You may also like

At least 4 train derailments in the US...

Old-fashioned girls – Mondoworker

Savo Perović begged his mother Blondi not to...

AfricaTivistes CitizenLab Mauritania, another way to invest the...

Ukraine, a year of war. The images we...

The stepfather who killed the girl mistreated animals...

INFORMATION – MOBILIZATION TWO CRUCIAL APPOINTMENTS — LIBYA,...

Photographic technique of repeated elements.

Meloni’s visit to Kiev didn’t go quite as...

casual look with dark glasses and sneakers on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy