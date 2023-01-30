Home World Ukraine war: BBC documentary reveals details of final conversation between Western leaders and Putin on eve of war – BBC News 中文
Ukraine war: BBC documentary reveals details of final conversation between Western leaders and Putin on eve of war

Former British Prime Minister Johnson recalled the conversation with Russian President Putin on the eve of the war in the BBC documentary, saying Putin’s tone was “very relaxed”

The anniversary of the outbreak of the war in Ukraine is approaching. A BBC documentary titled “Putin vs the West” (Putin vs the West) revealed many previously little-known details of the final phone call between Russian and Western leaders on the eve of the war – including Putin’s speech to former British Prime Minister Johnson. missile strike threat.

According to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Russian President Vladimir Putin made the missile strike threat during a telephone conversation before the invasion of Ukraine. According to the former British prime minister, Putin told him at the time that (the missile launch) “would only take a minute”.

Johnson recalled in the documentary that the date of the long call was February 2, 2022; he warned Putin that a war would cause an “absolute disaster”, and Putin fired missiles after hearing the warning. threaten.

Telephone conversations between British and Russian leaders before the war

It is reported that the former Prime Minister John also warned Putin at the time that if Russia invaded Ukraine, it would lead to severe Western sanctions and more NATO troops close to the Russian border.

