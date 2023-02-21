Home World Ukraine war: Biden’s five-hour secret visit to Kiev revealed more details, reporter’s mobile phone was confiscated, and Russia was informed before the trip – BBC News 中文
World

Ukraine war: Biden’s five-hour secret visit to Kiev revealed more details, reporter’s mobile phone was confiscated, and Russia was informed before the trip – BBC News 中文

by admin

In an unannounced visit to Kiev, Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia “for however long it takes”.

“We have every confidence that you will continue to win,” he said.

This is Biden’s first visit to Ukraine as president, and this Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “grossly wrong” in thinking Russia could outlast Ukraine and its Western allies.

You may also like

Africa’s leaders rally against coups, “zero tolerance” on...

Putin will deliver a State of the Union...

Biden in Warsaw after the blitz in Kiev:...

The other face of Olena Kurylo, the woman...

Rasta engraved the surname on the grave |...

Undeclared work and drug dealing, a trader gets...

“The Witch and the Beast”: le streghe son...

Need for concreteness for complex choices

“Atelje 61” got a new space in the...

New earthquake in Turkey, the moment in which...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy