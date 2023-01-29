Jonathan Beale

BBC Defense Correspondent

12 minutes ago

image source,EPA image captiontext, The American M1 main battle tank is faster than the Russian tank.

Did the war turn dramatically in favor of Ukraine this week? Undoubtedly, this was a decisive moment when the Western Alliance finally confirmed that they were willing to provide Kyiv with modern main battle tanks.

Germany says it will supply the Leopard 2 and the US says it will supply the M1 Abrams. Both the UK and Poland have also made concrete commitments, and other countries are expected to follow suit. Some critics have described the move as a possible “game changer”. But is that really enough for Ukraine to win the war? Ben Barry, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (ISS), told the BBC that tanks provided by the West would play a role. But the former British Army brigadier-general also warned that the pledges made so far were unlikely to prove “conclusive”. In modern warfare, tanks have always been a key offensive element: breaking enemy lines and retaking territory. Used effectively, tanks can provide mobile firepower, defend, attack, and even perform surprise attacks. Concentrating a certain number of tanks can disintegrate the enemy’s defense. But tanks also needed artillery support to weaken enemy lines and then hold on to regain lost ground with infantry support. But history tells us that tanks alone do not win battles. The British used hundreds of tanks for the first time at the Battle of Cambrai in November 1917 to end a trench warfare stalemate. At first the British made significant gains, but many tanks were quickly damaged, and the German counterattack turned British gains into losses. See also Political parties in many countries condemn the provocative actions of the United States and express their support for the one-China principle - Xinhua English.news.cn

Tanks can also be used for defense. They were used by British and French troops retreating at Arras in 1940 to delay the Nazi invasion, allowing British troops to subsequently retreat from Dunkirk. But Ukraine has made it clear that it wants weapons not just to block any potential Russian spring offensive, but to take back territory, that is, to attack.

How does Ukraine use tanks as the vanguard of the attack?

It doesn’t make sense for Ukraine to scatter its extra tanks over a front line of more than 1000 km.

In order to break through the Russian defense line, the Ukrainian military needs to concentrate its forces within a range of 5 to 20 kilometers. Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former colonel in the Royal Tank Regiment of the British Army, told the BBC that the number of weapons is really important for breaking through the defense line.

In a major offensive operation, an armored brigade usually consisted of at least 70 tanks. He believes that more than 100 battle tanks from the West may therefore have a great impact on the war. Because if Ukraine has more tanks, the army can try to attack in different places at the same time, as it did last year in the north and the south.

additional support

In addition to the tanks, there is additional support that the Ukrainian military says is needed for joint arms mobilization.

Britain provided Ukraine with not only 14 Challenger tanks, but also 30 artillery pieces and armored vehicles to transport and protect troops. This new set of military aid also includes minesweeping and bridging vehicles. In other words, the essential ingredients needed for any offensive operation. The U.S. has also provided Ukraine with more than 100 Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, and Germany has provided 40 Mader infantry fighting vehicles – as well as tanks.

A tank is the tip of a spear, used to move quickly over open ground.

The Challenger 2, Leopard 2, and M1 Abrams tanks are faster than most Russian-made tanks, traveling at over 40 km/h over undulating terrain. But in order to quickly occupy the ground and avoid any surprises, tank groups may avoid more vulnerable urban areas. Russia’s failed attempts to siege Kyiv early in the war showed that long armored columns on the roads were easy targets.

Berry of the International Institute for Strategic Studies analyzed to the BBC that any first attack would look for the enemy’s weak points. But he also warned that Russia had fortified its defensive positions with trenches and tank traps over the past few months. Western tanks are also about 20 metric tons heavier than their Russian counterparts.

The extra armor provided better protection, but it also meant that the tank might be too heavy to pass over some makeshift bridges. Both Russia and Ukraine have blown up bridges to slow their opponents’ advance.

De Breton-Gordon, who commanded a squadron of British Challenger tanks, explained that a great advantage of Western-built tanks was their ability to fight at night.

A night sight and thermal imaging camera are standard. Only more advanced Russian tanks such as the T-90 have the ability to fight at night. Attacking under the cover of darkness also adds to the shock and preemption factor. The biggest challenge for Ukraine will be logistics, that is, maintaining the flow of fuel, ammunition and spare parts. Not only does Ukraine have to maintain its old Soviet-era arsenal, but it also has to worry about increasingly sophisticated weapons stockpiles supplied by the West.

For example, the British Challenger 2 tank does not use the same NATO standard ammunition as the Leopard and Abrams. The Challenger 2 is no longer in production, and even the British Army had to scrap some components from its existing fleet.

Barry told the BBC that Ukrainian engineers were probably familiar with repairing diesel engines, like those on the Leopard and Challenger tanks. But he said the American Abrams uses a more complex gas turbine engine that consumes twice as much fuel as the German Leopard.

In any case, if the West fulfills its promise, Ukraine may be supported by more than 100 tanks. This is still far from meeting the demands of the Ukrainian General Military Commander.

In October 2022, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Ukraine needed an additional 300 tanks, 700 infantry fighting vehicles and 500 howitzers to complete its 2023 offensive plan.

The Ukrainian army may end up with only half support.

Training also takes time – weeks if not months. It’s unclear when all these devices will arrive. The US says it could take months for 31 M1 Abrams tanks to be ready. Ukraine is also waiting for the West to respond to its repeated demands for modern fighter jets. Because an army attacking on the ground needs protection from the air.

Western officials had hoped that Ukraine would launch an offensive as soon as this spring. They believe there is now a window in which Russia is expanding its recruitment and rebuilding of its battered forces and replenishing its dwindling ammunition supplies.