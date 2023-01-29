Home World Ukraine war: How a trio of main battle tanks could change the game – BBC News 中文
  • Jonathan Beale
  • BBC Defense Correspondent

The American M1 main battle tank is faster than the Russian tank.

Did the war turn dramatically in favor of Ukraine this week? Undoubtedly, this was a decisive moment when the Western Alliance finally confirmed that they were willing to provide Kyiv with modern main battle tanks.

Germany says it will supply the Leopard 2 and the US says it will supply the M1 Abrams. Both the UK and Poland have also made concrete commitments, and other countries are expected to follow suit. Some critics have described the move as a possible “game changer”. But is that really enough for Ukraine to win the war? Ben Barry, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (ISS), told the BBC that tanks provided by the West would play a role. But the former British Army brigadier-general also warned that the pledges made so far were unlikely to prove “conclusive”. In modern warfare, tanks have always been a key offensive element: breaking enemy lines and retaking territory. Used effectively, tanks can provide mobile firepower, defend, attack, and even perform surprise attacks. Concentrating a certain number of tanks can disintegrate the enemy’s defense. But tanks also needed artillery support to weaken enemy lines and then hold on to regain lost ground with infantry support. But history tells us that tanks alone do not win battles. The British used hundreds of tanks for the first time at the Battle of Cambrai in November 1917 to end a trench warfare stalemate. At first the British made significant gains, but many tanks were quickly damaged, and the German counterattack turned British gains into losses.

Germany, US supply Ukraine with tanks

Tanks can also be used for defense. They were used by British and French troops retreating at Arras in 1940 to delay the Nazi invasion, allowing British troops to subsequently retreat from Dunkirk. But Ukraine has made it clear that it wants weapons not just to block any potential Russian spring offensive, but to take back territory, that is, to attack.

How does Ukraine use tanks as the vanguard of the attack?

It doesn’t make sense for Ukraine to scatter its extra tanks over a front line of more than 1000 km.

