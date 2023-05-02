Home » Ukraine war: ‘Over 20,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine since December’ – BBC News 中文
by admin
news/240/cpsprodpb/68CA/production/_129562862_mediaitem129562861.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/68CA/production/_129562862_mediaitem129562861.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/68CA/production/_129562862_mediaitem129562861.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/68CA/production/_129562862_mediaitem129562861.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/68CA/production/_129562862_mediaitem129562861.jpg 800w” alt=”11月，一名乌克兰士兵向巴赫穆特外的俄罗斯阵地开火” attribution=”AFP via Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/68CA/production/_129562862_mediaitem129562861.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,AFP via Getty Images

image captiontext,

A Ukrainian soldier opened fire on Russian positions outside Bakhmut in November.

Over the past five months, more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine, the White House said.

Another 80,000 people were injured, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, citing newly declassified intelligence.

The U.S. said half of the dead were from Wagner’s private mercenary company. The army has been fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Russia has been trying to capture Bakhmut since last year in a bitter war of attrition.

