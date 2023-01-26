Home World Ukraine war: US and Germany announce aid for main battle tank Kyiv and what else – BBC News 中文
World

by admin
Ukraine’s president thanked Western leaders for sending tanks to support the country’s fight against Russia, but said deliveries needed to be made soon.

Ukrainian President Zelensky also urged the West to provide long-range missiles and fighter jets in a speech on Wednesday night local time (January 25).

Russia condemned the statement as a “blatant provocation” and said it would destroy any tanks provided.

The United States has announced that it will send 31 powerful main battle tanks to Ukraine – “M1 Abrams” (M1 Abrams, also translated as “M1 Abrams”) tanks to support the fight against Russia’s invasion.

