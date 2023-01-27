Home World Ukraine war: US sanctions Chinese firm helping Russian mercenaries Wagner Group – BBC News 中文
The Wagner Group is a key partner in the Russian war effort, with tens of thousands of Wagner mercenaries sent to Ukraine

The United States announced sanctions on a Chinese company on January 26. This company is suspected of providing Russia with satellite images of Ukraine and supporting the combat operations of the Russian mercenary “Wagner Group”.

The Changsha-based Tianyi Institute of Space Science and Technology, also known as Spacety China, is one of 16 entities sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department and has offices in Beijing and Luxembourg.

The Wagner Group provided Russia with tens of thousands of mercenary fighters in the Ukraine War.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement that Spacety China had provided Russia-based technology company Terra Tech with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imagery of the Ukrainian site.

