Home World Ukraine war: Who is behind the leak of classified U.S. documents? – BBC News Chinese
World

Ukraine war: Who is behind the leak of classified U.S. documents? – BBC News Chinese

by admin
  • Paul Adams
  • BBC foreign affairs correspondent

image captiontext,

Leaked documents include details of foreign training provided to Ukraine

What can be drawn from dozens of classified U.S. Department of Defense documents — maps, charts and photographs — that are now circulating online?

Together with various timelines and dozens of military acronyms that no one has deciphered, the documents, partially marked “top secret,” paint a detailed picture of the war in Ukraine.

It reveals the casualties suffered by both sides, each side’s military weaknesses and, crucially, what the sides’ likely advantages should Ukraine decide to launch its much-anticipated “spring offensive.”

How real are these photocopies that were probably spread out on a table somewhere? What do they tell us? Or tell the Kremlin what? What are some that we didn’t know before?

You may also like

Easter Monday landings in Lampedusa, 1200 migrants rescued...

Re-testing Underwater Nuclear Attack Unmanned Vessel North Korea...

Serbian open rules of conduct | Sport

Bologna transfer market | Crazy exchange with the...

a chair instead of the seat

Miljana insults women in the audience | Entertainment

Romics 2023 : my trip to the Nerd...

70 planes and 11 warships near Formosa –...

Udinese News | Nestorovski: “I’m happy to help...

What we know about the collapse in central...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy