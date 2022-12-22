Home World Ukraine war: Zelensky visits White House, US pledges $45bn aid – BBC News 中文
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States, met with President Joe Biden at the White House, and delivered a speech to the U.S. Congress.

Zelensky asked the United States to send more weapons to Ukraine, while vowing that Ukraine would “never surrender.”

“More shells are needed to completely withdraw Russian troops,” Ukraine’s president said.

It was Zelensky’s first foreign trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 10 months ago. He said Ukraine “against all odds … is still standing” and that they “will never surrender”.

