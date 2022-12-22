4 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States, met with President Joe Biden at the White House, and delivered a speech to the U.S. Congress.

Zelensky asked the United States to send more weapons to Ukraine, while vowing that Ukraine would “never surrender.”

“More shells are needed to completely withdraw Russian troops,” Ukraine’s president said.

It was Zelensky’s first foreign trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 10 months ago. He said Ukraine “against all odds … is still standing” and that they “will never surrender”.

The United States has announced additional support for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile system. President Joe Biden says Ukraine will not be left alone.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia should not be blamed for the war in Ukraine, while accusing the policies of some “third-party countries” for causing the “common tragedy” of the two countries.

Biden: ‘You won’t be alone’

During the meeting, Biden told Zelensky that the United States would stand by Ukraine “for as long as possible” in the face of a Russian aggression.

“You’re never alone,” Biden told Zelensky when he met with him at the White House.

Biden confirmed a new wave of more than $2bn (£1.7bn) in aid to Ukraine, promising a further £45bn to follow.

Zelensky thanked Washington for its support.

“The Ukrainian people have suffered so much unnecessary pain and loss this year,” Biden said at a joint press conference on Wednesday (December 21), “but I want you to know, President Zelensky, that along the way Every step of the way, the American people are with you. And we will be with you.”

Biden also told the media that he has “no worries at all” about keeping the coalition of nations together.

The U.S. president said he felt “very good” about rallying behind Ukraine amid fears some allies might be wary of the cost of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on disrupting global food and energy supplies.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin “has no intention of stopping this brutal war.”

The US, Ukraine’s most important ally, has pledged $50bn (£41bn) in humanitarian, financial and security aid – far more than any other country.

Zelensky expressed hope that the U.S. Congress will pass an additional $45 billion in aid to Ukraine to “help us defend our values ​​and our independence.”

The BBC’s North American correspondent Anthony Zurcher (Anthony Zurcher) reported that although Biden’s pro-Ukraine rhetoric is strong, the reality is more complicated than what he said-US allies are facing a long winter of high energy prices and subsequent turmoil. The ensuing economic pressure; moreover, the American public’s support for continued aid to Ukraine has declined: a recent poll showed that one-third of the respondents do not support the continued aid to Ukraine by the United States, and half think Ukraine should reach a truce as soon as possible.

Republicans, who will take control of the House of Representatives in January, warned they would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.

And Zelensky said that no matter how the US Congress changes, he believes that the Democratic and Republican parties will support his country.

Zelenskiy arrived in Washington on a U.S. Air Force plane from the Polish city of Rzeszow. He addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress after meeting with the U.S. president at the White House. Dressed in his signature army green top and combat boots, he received as many as 10 standing ovations during his speech.

He said his country was standing “in the face of all odds” and predicted “a turning point” in the Russo-Ukrainian war next year.

He vowed that Ukraine would never surrender, but said his country needed more weapons.

“We have artillery, yes, thank you,” he told the crowd. “Is that enough? Honestly, not enough.”

“It will take more artillery and more ammunition to completely withdraw Russian forces,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Zelensky presented Congress with a battle flag signed by the defenders of the front-line city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. He visited the area before visiting Washington.

The security aid announced by Washington on Wednesday includes a new Patriot missile system that is expected to help Ukraine defend key infrastructure in its cities from Russian missiles and drones.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Zelenskiy, a former comedian, showed a rare lighthearted moment as he answered questions from reporters.

“What will happen after the Patriot system is installed? Then we will signal to President Biden that we want more Patriots,” the Ukrainian president said.

“We’re at war, sorry, I’m really sorry,” he said in mock serious English as the crowd in the East Room of the White House laughed.

Biden also smiled slightly and said: “We are preparing.”

Russia’s response

The Russian foreign ministry said sending the surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine would be seen as a provocative move.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin had said he did not think Russia should be blamed for the war in Ukraine and that Russia and Ukraine were living through a “common tragedy”.

In a speech broadcast on state television, Putin told top Russian military officials that he still viewed Ukraine as a “fraternal country” and that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was “the result of the policy of a third country”.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. The U.S. military estimates that at least 100,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured, and about 40,000 civilians have died.

Putin has long suggested that the war in Ukraine is the result of Western powers trying to expand their power eastward in Europe, a view that has been largely unrecognized outside Russia.

His view seems to be derived from the continuous expansion of NATO after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In his speech on Wednesday, Putin also said that the West has been “brainwashing” countries that have become independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Ukraine has borne the brunt of it.

“We’ve tried for years to be a good neighbor with Ukraine, offering loans and cheap energy, but it didn’t work.”