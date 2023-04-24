Ukraine, Washington Post: “The US has convinced Kiev not to attack Russia”. Possible prisoner exchange

The United States hconvinced Ukraine not to carry out attacks against Russia on the first anniversary of the war. According to reports from the Washington Post, on February 22 – two days before the anniversary of the Russian invasion – the CIA had circulated a document in which it stated that the Ukrainian forces, “at Washington’s request”, had decided to postpone the planned attacks. The hypotheses that Kiev was considering were different, including an attack on port city of Novorossiysk, in what was to be a symbolic operation that would demonstrate Ukraine’s ability to strike inside enemy territory. The leaks leaked in recent weeks (with hundreds of classified documents that have become public, ed) demonstrate how Ukraine’s will to strike Russia has on some occasions been limited by the United States, which wants avoid an escalation of the conflict. The documents do not explain precisely who intervened and why the Ukrainians accepted the request. Some US officials view the attacks on Russia, especially if they involve US-supplied weapons, as highly risky operations that could prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to resort to the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, according to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Rbc-Ukraine Ukraine is approaching a total exchange of prisoners with Russia: “Our country is approaching an “all for all” exchange with Russia, and it’s real. Yes, in principle we are approaching this. Let’s look at the numbers again. To date, more than 2,200 prisoners have already been exchanged. This is an unprecedented case in history: no one has ever done such a thing. All exchanges take place after the end of hostilities and not during it,” she clarified. Since the beginning of the “war, Ukraine has released 2,238 people from Russian captivity, 140 of whom are civilians,” announced President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaya Kallas, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “During this period (the war, ed) we freed 2,238 people from captivity… Of these, 140 are civilians. We are working on the release of both military and civilians… We are working constantly and will continue to do so”. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private paramilitary group, said his mercenaries will no longer take prisoners among Ukrainian soldiers but “we will kill them all on the battlefield”. Prigozhin thus commented on an audio published last April 23 on the Telegram channel Wagner’s unloading. It would be the interception of a conversation between Ukrainian soldiers, who however speak in Russian, in which the decision would be made to kill a wounded Wagner prisoner. Kiev has not released any comments on the matter, also because it is not clear who the rumors belong to. But for Prigozhin it is the “proof” of the “execution of a prisoner”. Prigozhin then stated in an audio: “We will kill everyone on the battlefield. We will take no more prisoners.” Prigozhin also clarified that the Wagner group does not currently know the name of the prisoner allegedly killed by the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, a drone packed with explosives was found in a forest near Moscow, not far from a gardening cooperative east of the capital, a law enforcement official told the Tass news agency. “A crashed drone packed with explosives was discovered near the Zarya gardening cooperative in the urban locality of Bogorodskoye,” the official said. The drone, which had broken in two, was found on Sunday and “has been taken away for an inspection that will establish who launched it and where it was going”.