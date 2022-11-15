Home World Ukraine, Washington resigns: “Moscow does not want to negotiate, it will be war until March”
World

Ukraine, Washington resigns: “Moscow does not want to negotiate, it will be war until March”

by admin
Ukraine, Washington resigns: “Moscow does not want to negotiate, it will be war until March”

BALI – The Russians, or at least Putin, at the moment are thinking only of war, which they still believe they can win. As demonstrated by the rain of missiles launched on Ukrainian cities today. They are wrong, but several more months will pass before realizing it, which will therefore move any concrete initiative for a diplomatic solution to the conflict towards February or March.

See also  England fully unblocked the epidemic for more than three months, attracting new highs from the medical community

You may also like

California governor’s wife accuses Weinstein: ‘He raped me...

The first time of missiles in NATO territory:...

Murdoch-Trump war, the tycoon says his TV will...

Ukraine, Putin’s message to the world of one...

Former Taiwanese president: “We must return to dialogue...

Iran, protests and strikes on the anniversary of...

Great Britain, a child who died of exposure...

November 15th Financial Breakfast: Gold price low-sucking buying...

Murder Attanasio, the trial against the accused continues...

B20, the appeal of the French Confindustria on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy