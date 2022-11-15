BALI – The Russians, or at least Putin, at the moment are thinking only of war, which they still believe they can win. As demonstrated by the rain of missiles launched on Ukrainian cities today. They are wrong, but several more months will pass before realizing it, which will therefore move any concrete initiative for a diplomatic solution to the conflict towards February or March.
