“And’Crushed Europe from the alignment between Russophobic countries and the United States is a dramatic problem today but it will also be so in the future because the Russia it was complementary to our interests. It’s a historical fault which, together with the lack of a common army, has ended up bringing us all to the tow of the American strategic line”. Word of Fabricius MarontaChief Scientific Advisor and Head of International Relations of Limes that a ilfattoquotidiano.it he also says: “It’s unlikely that the Ukrainians will get everything back, or that the Russians will get to Kiev. A negotiation seriously should consider relinquishing territories. It would be one Pyrrhic victory for Putin, a lot expensive to appear unjustified to Russian public opinion itself. However, a preferable solution a an extension of the conflict that becomes unmanageable“.

Romano Prodi complains about the irrelevance of Europe, Biden not going to Brussels but to Warsaw, where the line of Putin’s defeat prevails.

I’m sorry you regret it but you should do it partly with yourself. L’Europa to which he contributed so much, he fueled the idea and the rhetoric of the “international power of law”, forgetting – probably – that a legal power without a corresponding military deterrent does not work. It is not a warmongering speech but based on the historical reality of the facts. Prodi’s generation grew up in the time of the “pax americana”, which we call Cold Warbut in reality it was a long peace for us Europeans dictated by the balance of power that emerged from the Second World War.

And now how are the power relations?

They are the same. L’Europa not only does it not have unity of purpose but not even a military instrument with a deterrent function, created with the aim of not using it. For this reason it has no say in a historical moment in which other powers are also using it as a foreign policy weapon. Surely the Russia, which is actually a medium-small power even though it is making disasters in Europe right now. But also in perspective Chinese, which could be a far greater power. They are the ones who question the international order, that is, the “American-centric” international order resulting from the victories of the Second World War and the Cold War. Hence our go to tow Usa.

Who divides Europe?

Putin has tried, even rather blatantly, to divide it from the United States through the weapon of energy blackmail. He didn’t succeed, in part, because the European states have equipped themselves differently. The United States with their LNG export they have plugged the Russian gas shortage. They used power factors that we could define as “hard power”.

Are you saying that Europe wants peace but cannot ask for it?

I think that we Europeans, extraneous to the post-war experience of Soviet rule, have mentally freed ourselves from the very idea that international competition also takes place through non-peaceful means. But in reality, and unfortunately, we are now rediscovering it in a rather traumatic way: softpower alone does not go very far, if you want a lasting peace and we don’t have it.

Who rowed against a European defense system?

France and Germany. You decide in which order. France has always had the “fallen empire” complex that won’t give up. Also Macron he has a Gaullist retro-thought: like every French president he says “Europe” and thinks “France”.

Yet there has been talk of a “European army” since the middle of the last century

Talks about Europe’s strategic autonomy and common defense began in the 1960s. They didn’t lead to anything because they were alternative, if not antagonistic, projects to the Nato. The United States made the entire “peace dividend” weigh, preventing Europe from integrating its own army into the NATO system. In the absence, the European projects have proved as unrealistic as the war in Libya.

Did Germany also get in the way?

He expunged the idea of ​​“normal potency” and we see him now with the travails of Scholz. Among other things, the “power factors” would also be inherent in it, as the natural fulcrum of the Eurozone and the European Union, especially since the British left. If the Germania post-war has extenuating circumstances not so theEnglandwhich has shunned the idea of ​​a European project because it looks to its special relationship with the United States. We see it even now: London is leveraging its support for Ukraine to cement that relationship at a stage of Brexit difficult, in some respects perhaps even unsuccessful.

And we come to Italy.

We have contributed to this “strategic aphasia” and probably for the same reason as Germania. We lost the war and consequently we never articulated a proposal, perhaps a little with Andreatta. But we have never had the specific weight of the French and Germans to make us advocates of a slightly healthier relationship with the States United. Do we want to tell the truth? The idea of European defence entrusted to the United States it was convenient for many: the resources that we had available in the first post-war period and during the Cold War to build our “welfare states” of which we are so proud were “liberated” by the fact that the military guarantee was in the hands of the states United. And it was convenient for everyone.

The fallout today?

The division. At the moment there is a strongly “anti-Russian” part of Europe, the entire eastern flank marries with the American line. This is why I say that Prodi is sorry when he should be regretting himself: we brought into the European Union a whole series of countries that entered to protect the sovereignty regained after more than half a century of Russian-Soviet domination, while the other part of ‘Europe, the one on this side of the curtain, has a different idea of ​​relations with the Russia. It is a historical fault that presents the bill, a historical lag between the two parts. Russia will continue to exist one way or another.

How long will public opinion in Europe be able to hold up?

According to the pressure of two elements. The socio-economic and the geographical one. Countries like the Poland and others are playing a game in which they see an opportunity to land a very hard blow to the Russia, even in a propaganda way, even by exaggerating the potential threat that Russia can pose to the rest of Europe or to NATO territory. I speak with good reason let’s say. In those countries, a large part of public opinion and the elites, by history and geographical position, believe effectively and objectively Putin a danger. Letting him do it and giving it his way, even partially, sets a precedent for them that will lead Russia to ask for more.

And us, intended as Italy, Germany etc?

The perception is different. For more Western public opinion, that threat doesn’t exist: while morally condemning the war, they don’t really feel it Russia as such. They are convinced, and I would say rightly, that the day after tomorrow we will not meet the Russian Army at Romaa Paris oa Berlin, as a Baltic or a Romanian claims. Except the Russia don’t do incredible things, like drop nuclear devices, Western European public opinion will tend to get tired.

And on the economic front?

Here, this is the other big variable. Now the rhetoric has taken hold that “Putin lost the gas war”, but I would be cautious: now and perhaps for next winter we have dodged the bullet of the energy shortage, but let’s not forget that we are paying for gas no less than before the war. It’s not that we have changed the energy paradigm, we have simply replaced the Russian one with something else. With what long-run effects for inflation? What about purchasing power? Ditto for the game of relocation of production of American companies outside the Chinese in strategic sectors. These are questions that go to the heart of Europe, starting with Germania.

Berlin is already in trouble.

And it will always be more. There Germania had an economic policy based on exports thanks to two pillars: low-cost Russian gas and the possibility of exporting anywhere, including Chinese. Now Russian gas is gone and exports to China have become more difficult due to the trade war, so: how much will Germany suffer and the other economies? And then, how long will the countries with the most presence of Ukrainian refugees have to take care of these refugees and how much will it cost? They are backup variables to Kiev which contribute to determining the orientation on the war.

And the US in all this?

The United States are geographically distant from the conflict and were much less exposed than the Russia also from an energy point of view. With the shale gas revolution, i.e. the hydraulic fracturing of unconventional hydrocarbons, the United States has returned to being a net exporter of energy, therefore at this moment also all the cheap and infrastructural subsidiary plans of Biden they work. But that doesn’t change the fact that Europe is close to Russia. Nor the fact that Europa e Russia they are contiguous and complementary. The first relatively small, poor in materials but highly industrialized has as its horizon of choice the second, huge, rich in raw materials and with a laughable manufacturing economy. It was no coincidence that we were united by the energetic relationship.

Someone could object to her that she trades peace for convenience?

I’m just saying that if some key countries, especially the Germania and in defiance of any logic of the good investor who diversifies his wallet, they threw themselves wholeheartedly and solely on that relationship, not because it was an obscenity, on the contrary it had its own compelling logic. They United States they know it well: they are masters in this.

In what sense?

It’s okay that there is war, but there are bonds that cannot be forgotten out of the blue. When Henry Ford did mass motorization in the United States oil took it in Texas. One of the reasons why it happened with the internal combustion engine, and not with the electric motor which also existed at the time, is that Texas was full of oil. I don’t mean that the Texas It is to Detroitthe capital of the car, such as the Russia It is to Stuttgart. But in short we are there, so historically there is this underlying reason.

And does this affect our perception of the conflict?

countries like theItalia and the Germaniawhose leadership but also public opinion seem to have an unacceptable “intelligence with the enemy”, know that somehow with the Russia we still have to live together. Not out of laziness but because Russia is an inevitable presence. It shouldn’t be an excuse to give upUkraine, but a viaticum for a sustainable peace and a negotiated end to the war. An idea that doesn’t necessarily lead to total Russian or Ukrainian defeat, because the problem is that this is the current logic: the rhetoric that the Ukrainians must recover everything, otherwise the Russians will take everything. Probably this war will not end like this.

And think how it will end?

Like I don’t know, about when: not now. It seems to me difficult that the Ukrainians, assuming they succeed, they take everything back. Just as much as the Russians get to Kiev or even just a Odessa. The negotiation must start from principles of reality. It does not mean to allow Putin to do what he wants. But that one also had to accept the renunciation of larger territories than on February 24, 2022 in order to have them Putin and the Russia they will have incurred very high prices, so disproportionate in terms of human lives as to appear completely unjustified to Russian public opinion. However, this solution is preferable to an extension of the conflict that becomes unmanageable.