Home World Ukraine, with the tankmen fighting on the northern sector of Bakhmut in the Donbass-Corriere TV
World

Ukraine, with the tankmen fighting on the northern sector of Bakhmut in the Donbass-Corriere TV

by admin
Ukraine, with the tankmen fighting on the northern sector of Bakhmut in the Donbass-Corriere TV

The Corriere della Sera correspondent is with i Ukrainian tank crews who drive the Soviet-era T72s arriving from Poland and the Czech Republic. They are adapted tankthey still use them sul fronte di Bakhmut waiting for them to be replaced by more modern ones. It’s a completely outdated vehicle, but it’s what Ukrainian soldiers use on the front. (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Bakhmut)

April 8, 2023 – Updated April 8, 2023 , 5:32 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The Russian-Ukrainian war hits the food supply, why is there no food shortage in the United States | Food Shortage | Food Shortage

You may also like

Soraja Photoshop comments | Entertainment

Croatian police arrested the doll | Info

Russia, the “instructions” for the 2024 presidential elections:...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 09 April 2023

Andrea Papi killed by bear in Trentino, signed...

Milica Kemez shock in the show Magazin in...

Car emissions, Biden passes the strictest rules ever

Carrot with Europe stick with Taiwan, Beijing flexes...

Macron, von der Leyen and the three days...

The leader of Wagner Prigozhin also attended the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy