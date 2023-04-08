10
The Corriere della Sera correspondent is with i Ukrainian tank crews who drive the Soviet-era T72s arriving from Poland and the Czech Republic. They are adapted tankthey still use them sul fronte di Bakhmut waiting for them to be replaced by more modern ones. It’s a completely outdated vehicle, but it’s what Ukrainian soldiers use on the front. (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Bakhmut)
April 8, 2023 – Updated April 8, 2023 , 5:32 pm
