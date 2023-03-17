7:59

ISW, Prigozhin denounces “Moscow’s plot against Wagner”

A plot led by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev to “neutralize” the Wagner Group: rumors in this sense would have recently circulated on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels and the Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta asked the founder of the Yevgeny Prigozhin group if he knew about Moscow’s alleged plans. According to what the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports in its daily update, it was the same press service of the patron of the mercenary group that made the request of the Russian newspaper public in a post yesterday. The rumors speak of alleged talks on the future of the Wagner Group between Putin and Patrushev, who allegedly told the Russian president that “nothing” of Wagner will remain in “a month and a half or two”.

The US research center points out that it has not observed “any information to suggest that these discussions have occurred”. For its part, Nezavisimaya Gazeta did not publish a request for a comment from Prigozhin, of which there is no trace except in the post of the Wagner Group press service. However, also according to this post, Patrushev would have suggested that – after the destruction of the Wagner Group in Ukraine – Prigozhin will try to “unite former Wagner fighters and those who remained active under an unlikely pretext”, arm them and “send them to Russian territory to seize power in the regions bordering Ukraine, with a possible advance inland”.

For this reason, Patrushev has already ordered to control the movements of Wagner’s former fighters and Putin reportedly agreed with this initiative and thanked him for his efforts to “neutralize Wagner in general and Yevgeny Prigozhin in particular”.