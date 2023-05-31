Ukraine, Zelensky at the opening of a children’s center – Corriere TV

It is intended to counter crimes against the little ones after the war with Russia

(LaPresse) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the inauguration of a Child Protection Center in Kiev on Wednesday. The center aims to tackle crimes against children following Russia’s war against Ukraine. Child victims or witnesses of crimes can receive medical and psychological care at the centre. Zelensky attended the presentation of the Brig Kids Back initiative, designed by several local and international actors to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly taken to Russia. (LaPresse)