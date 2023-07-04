Home » Ukraine, Zelensky: “The enemy will not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea. They will be afraid to even approach the Azov Sea”
Ukraine, Zelensky: "The enemy will not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea. They will be afraid to even approach the Azov Sea"

Ukraine, Zelensky: “The enemy will not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea. They will be afraid to even approach the Azov Sea”

“The enemy will definitely not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea, and the occupiers should be as afraid to approach our Ukrainian Crimea and our Azov Sea coast as Russian ships are already afraid to approach our Black Sea coast ”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Odessa where he congratulated the soldiers of the naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The article Ukraine, Zelensky: “The enemy will not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea. They will be afraid to even approach the Sea of ​​Azov” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

