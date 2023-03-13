They keep on insisting on weapons e ammunition, but what the Kiev government is aiming for is also the increase of its men to be sent to the battlefield. A goal played in the open but far from simple. To shed light on the requests of mobilizationThe trick to escape and men exempted because they work in key sectors for the country is l’Economistwhich in an article describes the trend of mobilization. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry intervened on the plan, approved at the start of the Russian invasion on 6 March Oleksy Reznikov who had specified that it had not yet been completed yet and that the Ukrainian military had – indeed, has – yet need staff. The General Staff, he explained, “knows exactly the necessary number of drivers, shooters, operators, artillerymen, snipers. The General Staff determines the tasks for the military commissars: the plan and the categories of specialists,” he said, adding that the entire system will be digitized. “We have the instruments, the program has been developed. We didn’t have time to present it completely“.

The efforts for recruitment they began to step up to January e February – month in which “Zelensky extended for the sixth time the law Martial and the legislation on general mobilization” – with summons also made “by force” “during military funerals a Lvivin places block a Kharkivin shopping centers a Kiev and on street corners a Odessa“. The usually crowded places for the winter tourism they are deserted despite the snow. And the presence “of military officials snooping on the slopes was enough to keep the crowds away. Also for each country and city information is shared on social media about where officers may be lurking for the recruitment“. And there have also been “defused” summons thanks to the socialas evidenced by the history of Ruslan Kubay, severely disabled since childhood, called up for military service by mistake but twice declared eligible for the service. A call to arms that has become national scandal.

L’Economist explains that as the months go by, more and more officials have the power to summon men. Things have notably changed since December: if at the beginning of the mobilization they were to report to the military offices volunteersnow those who are called to fight do not have the same motivation. And not even the same enthusiasm. “Furthermore – writes the British weekly – there are natural limits to the number of soldiers that Ukraine can absorb, says Viktor Kevlyuk, a colonel in the reserve. “You cannot mobilize six thousand men if your own training camps they can only handle three thousand.” Much more limited numbers if you think of the audience of Russia“who has mobilized at least 250,000 men since he ordered the mobilisation partial a September“.

But not everyone who receives the summons is actually sent to fight: among the exempt categories there are single parents, fathers of three or more children, those who get “legal exemptions from sickness and disability, whether for a conscript or a dependent”, students, and those working in the energy, transport, agriculture and technology sectors. And there are also those who manage to get around the summons by organizing “fictitious marriages with mothers of three or more children”, who convinces “corrupt military doctors to issue a medical exemption” and whoever with a few thousand dollars manages to leave the Village. Subterfuges which, however, are losing their edge, given that the government has intensified “a series of prosecutions well publicized to dodge draft.” And the weekly specifies that “at least two lawyers challenging the draft orders were themselves suddenly summoned. As the army is well aware, mobilized lawyers are automatically prevented from practicing”.