At a crucial moment for the fate of the war, but also for the management of the various forms of aid by the international community, the Ukrainian leadership is overwhelmed by a scandal – brought to light by investigative journalists and by the Anti-Corruption Office – which it forced President Volodymyr Zelensky into a reshuffle to replace four other deputy ministers, five governors of frontline regions, such as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, a deputy attorney general and a presidency adviser. All accused of various forms of corruption: in a situation in which no shadow on the work of the authorities would be sustainable.

Faced with the suffering and hardships in which the majority of the Ukrainian population has been living for a year, at the front and elsewhere, the only possible line for Zelensky is that of zero tolerance. The fight against corruption is one of the eternal problems on which all the governments that have succeeded one another in Kiev since independence have gradually clashed: one of the conditions constantly posed by the International Monetary Fund in exchange for financial aid, one of the priorities to be pursued in European Union membership programmes.

However, the scandal is now affecting a country at war, endangering the unity of public opinion and risking undermining international solidarity, a source of military and humanitarian aid worth tens and tens of billions of dollars. The same number will be needed for reconstruction, an already current emergency with regard to the restoration of essential services, energy and water supplies targeted by the Russians.

Justice must apply to everyone, Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelensky’s advisor, hastened to assure us: “In times of war, everyone should be aware of their responsibilities.” Among the outgoing executives there are people very close to Zelensky such as Kyrylo Tymoshenko: deputy head of the presidential office, one of the government’s voices in these months of war. A lover of sports cars, he continued to lead a life of luxury despite the war, appropriating public resources such as an SUV donated by General Motors for humanitarian missions. Other officials are suspected of having taken advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.

The wave of scandals began on Saturday with Vasyl Lozynskiy, deputy infrastructure minister, arrested by officials of the National Anti-Corruption Office: he is suspected of having received bribes worth $ 400,000 on supplies of electric generators and other appliances. Investigators allegedly found $38,000 in cash in his office. The Ministry of Defense is also in a storm: Deputy Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov resigned over the accusation of having inflated the prices of foodstuffs for rations intended for soldiers. Eggs paid three times the normal price, write the Ukrainian newspapers. Shadows that could also touch the defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who however vigorously rejects any accusation and speaks of “technical errors”, of “distorted information” and “absurdities”.