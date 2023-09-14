Ukraine, Zuppi in Beijing: “Unite efforts for a peace dialogue”. A possible meeting with Prime Minister Li Qiang is awaited

While Vladimir Putin e Kim Jong-un they exchange rifles and military support, in Chinese the cardinal Matteo Maria Soups try talking about peace. Having arrived in Beijing for three days which will end on Friday 15 September, Pope Francis’ envoy on a mission to work towards a “just peace” for Kiev was received by Li HuiSpecial Representative of the Chinese Communist Party for Ukrainian crisis.

In a conversation that the Holy See reports took place “in an open and cordial climate”, the two discussed the “dramatic consequences of the war in Ukraine, underlining the need to combine efforts to encourage dialogue and find paths that lead to peace ”. After being at Kiev, Mosca e WashingtomBeijing is the cardinal’s last stop in the peace mission desired by Pope francesco. According to what the Holy See reports, Zuppi and Li also addressed the problem of food safety, “with the hope that the export of cereals can soon be guaranteed, especially to the countries most at risk”.

China continues to maintain its approach tightrope walker, elevating itself to a promoter of peace and guarantor of stability for emerging countries without ever having officially condemned the Russian invasion. “On the Ukrainian issue, China has always been committed to promote peace and dialogue. We are willing to work with all parties to continue to play a constructive role and promote a relaxation of the situation”, reiterated the spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao AndSeptember 13th.

The way for a cordial welcome from the cardinal had been paved in recent weeks by the benevolent words of Papa Francesco who on the occasion of his historic visit to Mongolia invited the Chinese faithful to be “good citizens”. In the past Bergoglio he had also referred to the figure of Matteo Ricci, a well-known Jesuit welcomed at the Qing court as a “positive example” who “brought Christianity to China“. In China there are between 10 and 12 million Catholics.

On his last day in China, Zuppi could meet the Chinese prime minister Li Qiang. Meanwhile, on the social networks of the People’s Republic, several citizens are skeptical about the actual usefulness of the papal envoy’s visit. “What did he come to do?”, writes a user on the microblogging platform Weibo. “If he wants to put an end to the war he must go to those who continue to provoke it: the United States,” comments another.

