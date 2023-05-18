Ukraine’s counter-offensive only owes the east wind? – FT Chinese Network

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian war, the situation has changed several times. In February this year, it was rumored that Russia was about to launch a new offensive. So far, not only has there been no trace, but it has been reversed. Last year, Ukraine said it would launch a counteroffensive to regain lost ground. On May 9, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Kiev already had everything needed for the operation, including equipment and soldiers trained in the West, and stressed that it was up to the armed forces command to develop a successful plan.

The east wind that the counterattack owes is armaments. In February of this year, I wrote “The British Parliament suddenly received Zelensky, will it provide fighter jets?” “. Now the answer has been revealed. On May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a surprise visit to the UK for the second time. Downing Street stated that it would further provide hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles and more drone systems, including hundreds of new long-range attack systems with a range of more than 200 kilometers. drone. Britain has already supplied Ukraine with the Storm Shadow missile, the first long-range cruise missile in Ukraine’s arsenal, which means Ukraine can strike deep into Russian-occupied territory.

Now NATO’s red line for Ukraine’s weapons support is getting further and further away. At the beginning of the year, there was still a heated debate on whether to provide Ukraine with main battle tanks. A few months later, the tanks became obsolete and they directly provided new long-range attack drones.

Before Zelensky’s visit to the UK this time, he first visited Italian leaders and Pope Francis in Rome, as well as German Chancellor Scholz and French Macron. Germany announced that it would provide Ukraine with 2.7 billion euros in additional military aid and build a weapons factory in Ukraine. Among many countries, the United Kingdom is still the country that provides the highest level of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States. Zelensky wrote on Twitter: “Today (visited) London. The UK is a leader in expanding our strike capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today.”

At present, there are various analyzes in the West on the Ukrainian counteroffensive plan, and some also mention it in parallel with the Normandy landing during World War II. Because before the implementation of the Normandy landing plan, no one knew who would win or lose, it was a huge adventure, but fortunately the Allies won. From February to the present, I have heard Zelensky and Biden’s statement that “the war will end this year” several times, probably to cheer Ukraine and the West.

On the Russian side, a military parade commemorating the 78th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War was held in Red Square on May 9. Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over the parade and delivered a speech. This speech sounds as if Russia is the party of justice. It is the United States and its “followers” who use Ukraine’s “neo-Nazis” to threaten Russia and force him to make a military response.

The view that “NATO’s eastward expansion has stimulated Putin’s military actions” is widely spread in Russia and China, which is almost unheard of in the UK. The view of “resolutely supporting Ukraine in order to defend freedom” widely accepted in the UK is probably also absurd in Russia.

However, the situation seems to run counter to Putin’s prediction – in April this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg promised that Ukraine would join NATO after the war. In May, Finland put aside years of military non-alignment and joined NATO (see “Finland’s application for NATO membership and the “east fall and west rise” of the international situation”) in order to seek refuge under NATO’s security umbrella following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . Finland’s entry was a major political blow for Putin, as it doubled the length of NATO’s border with Russia. Neighboring Sweden is also expected to join, but Turkey has so far blocked the process due to “security concerns”.

In other respects, Putin does not see any signs of advantage: the Ukrainian territory previously occupied by Russia seems to be being reclaimed step by step, and has failed to expand its record in the past six months; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby (John Kirby) said: ” Since December last year, Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, of which 20,000 died on the battlefield.” Ammunition is insufficient. While the West is supporting Ukraine with force (in March this year, EU leaders began to consider increasing the production of weapons and ammunition—especially for Ukraine), they strongly prevent other countries from supplying Russia with strategic resources; according to the US think tank “War The Institute for the Study of War reported that “at least 19 senior Russian military officers have been replaced since the start of the war”, leading to internal divisions in the Russian army; The speech was also relatively low-key, and only one modern tank was displayed at the military parade.

Putin cannot lose, losing to Ukraine is tantamount to political suicide. He does not have the option of drinking tea at home leisurely after the British Prime Minister leaves office. He has only two paths-either continue to rule Russia, or be killed by political opponents. If there is still a way out, it is peace talks. But in the current situation, the standard of peace talks requested by Ukraine is that Putin completely withdraws from the previously occupied Ukrainian territory. Although China is now beginning to intervene in the peace talks between the two countries, it feels that the formality is higher than the reality, because the possibility of facilitating the peace talks is too low. But this still shows to the West that China is taking the initiative to participate in peaceful construction.

What Ukraine most wants is modern Western-made fighter jets—first and foremost, the American F-16 fighter jet. But it is said that these planes are simply impossible to arrive before the spring and summer battles, and it will take too much time to train Ukrainian pilots and adjust the country’s airport and technical infrastructure. Also, what Ukraine has to do is what is called combined arms warfare, which means linking the air force, the ground forces, the intelligence community, the political leadership, and keeping in touch with this very complex set of actors throughout the march of the armed forces , which is a fairly high standard of war requirements. And Zelensky, who is under heavy expectations and pressure, never dares to fight an uncertain battle.

And even if Ukraine really launches a counter-offensive and succeeds at some point in the future, new unexpected events may occur. Defense Secretary Wallace said the UK was “very alarmed by what was to come” about Russia’s use of chemical weapons in the event of a successful counteroffensive in Ukraine.

(Note: This article only represents the author’s personal opinion. The editor’s email address is [email protected])