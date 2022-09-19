[Epoch Times, September 18, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Li Yan comprehensive report) After Ukraine successfully launched a counter-offensive in the northeast of the country, the war launched by President Putin has now come to the “doorstep” of the Russians. The Ukrainian side shot at the Russian side’s military targets, and the local power grid was interrupted. At the same time, recruitment vehicles appeared in Russia, recruiting troops with high salaries to reinforce “special military operations”.

On Saturday (September 17) local time, Ukraine launched a new round of strikes in the Belgorod region of western Russia, killing at least one person and injuring two others.

Belgorod is the capital of Belgorod Oblast, Russia, on the Seversky Donets River, 24 miles (40 km) north of the border with Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukraine reportedly attacked the base of the Russian 3rd Motorised Rifle Division near Valuyki. The base is just 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russian officials did not acknowledge that a military target was hit, but said a civilian was killed and the local power grid was temporarily interrupted.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attacks on its territory, but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

Kyiv assured U.S. officials that the donated weapons would not be used against targets inside Russia.

War makes Russians increasingly uneasy

According to the “Washington Post” report, as Ukraine is counterattacking step by step, Russians are beginning to feel the impact of the war directly and directly. As Putin’s troops are pushed back to where they came from, unease is growing in Belgorod.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reissued an order on Monday (September 12) asking local authorities to inspect their bomb shelters. Online videos showed volunteers cutting trees to build fortifications in forested areas south of the city.

Over the past two weeks, Ukraine has made astonishing progress in the Kharkiv region in the northeastern part of the country. During the advance, the Ukrainian side also discovered hundreds of mass graves, as well as stories of Russian troops terrorizing residents of the recently liberated city of Izyum.

Citing these achievements and evidence of torture and killings, Ukrainian officials reiterated their request to NATO allies to provide modern battle tanks and other heavily armored vehicles.

Belgorod Governor Gladkov has ordered the evacuation of hundreds of people and the closure of schools in border towns over the past few months. But now, uneasy residents are putting increasing pressure on the Belgorod authorities. They are experiencing what many Ukrainians have faced for months: the sound of gunfire at night, the destruction of houses and occasional casualties.

“I ask again, where is our army, the one that has to protect us?” Belgorod resident Tatyana Bogacheva said on Gladkov’s VKontakte social media page “We’re at the border; they’re shooting at us, so we need troops and protection,” it wrote.

After a setback on the battlefield, Russian troops urgently need to increase their manpower and material resources to hold their positions in northeastern Ukraine. With the recent hasty retreat from Izum and Balakliya, and with local Russians worried that war is coming to their doorstep, Moscow has had to use young conscripts for “special military operations”.

This week, President Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Uzbekistan. During the period, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly accused him of starting the Ukraine war.

“Today’s era is not an era of wars, I have told you about this on the phone,” Modi told Putin. Before that, Putin admitted he heard “concerns and questions” about the war from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Russia’s high-paying conscription

The Russian army, which is looking for contract soldiers for what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, is using mobile recruitment trucks to attract volunteers, offering nearly $3,000 a month as incentives, Reuters reported.

A special forces unit stationed one such truck in a central park in the southern Russian city of Rostov on Saturday and removed the side windows to reveal a mobile office.

Soldiers in camouflage and black masks showed their guns to interested passersby and handed out colorful pamphlets titled “Contractual Military Service – The Real Men’s Choice.”

Moscow has not updated its official death toll since March 25, when it said 1,351 Russian soldiers were killed and 3,825 wounded. Western intelligence agencies estimate tens of thousands of lives have been lost on both sides of Russia and Ukraine.

The Kremlin said last week that it had not discussed a nationwide mobilization for reinforcements.

But the conscription shows that Moscow needs more people. Officials in charge of the Rostov trucks said Russians and foreigners between the ages of 18 and 60 with at least a high school education are eligible.

“Citizens with patriotism are choosing to sign three-month or six-month contracts for special military operations,” said Major Sergei Ardashev.

The minimum monthly salary Moscow offers these conscripts is 160,000 rubles ($2,700), almost three times the national average.

Reuters also reported that Russian soldiers drafted to serve in the 1st Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Taman Division were transferred from the Moscow region to “protect the country as part of this spring’s conscription.” border”.

BBC Russia, citing family members of the troops, reported that many of the Taman conscripts had died at the start of the invasion and those who survived were sent back to Russia. But instead of returning to their headquarters in Naro-Fominsk near Moscow, they were stationed in Valuyki.

This new batch of recruits should replace those who will be demobilized in October.

Backyard fire leaves Russia powerless

The war also appears to have weakened Russia’s ability to fight fires in the South. The Kremlin has always regarded the area as its backyard.

This week, Armenia turned to Russia for help as Azerbaijan struck again on its border towns. According to the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, he formally appealed to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The organization is a regional security alliance of post-Soviet states, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The Washington Post reported that, so far, Armenia has received a slow and unflappable response, which may undermine Armenia’s trust in Moscow as an ally and the Collective Security Treaty Organization as a reliable security intermediary.

Azerbaijan is not a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, but is supported by Turkey. Turkey is an important mediator in the Ukrainian war. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of “provocation” in the border area, which the latter denies.

More than 200 soldiers on both sides were killed this week.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she planned to visit Armenia over the weekend.

On the same day, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev said in face-to-face talks with Putin that border clashes had “stabilized” and that the past three days have achieve a ceasefire.

Responsible editor: Li Yuan #