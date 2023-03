“Russia has lost more soldiers to Bakhmut than the Soviet Union has lost in ten years of conflict in Afghanistan.” For Dmytro Kuleba this is enough to justify the resistance to the bitter end in the city of Donbass devastated by seven months of fighting. But the foreign minister of Ukraine, by video conference with Republic, The print e New Agencywants to be even more specific, when asked about the possibility of a controlled retreat of the armed forces of Kiev that would reduce the bloodbath.