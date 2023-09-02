Ukraine’s Growing Appetite for Revenge: Taking the War to Russian Soil

stalemate.” Despite facing significant challenges, including Russian countermeasures and the difficulty of accurately targeting distant locations, Ukraine’s expanding use of drones, missiles, and sabotage groups to strike Russian forces and infrastructure has bolstered morale and provided a boost to their fighting strategy. President Volodymr Zelensky has made it clear that taking the war to Russian soil is a natural and just process, and Ukraine has been developing its own arms industry to supply weapons for its operations. While Ukrainian officials insist that their weapons will not be used against targets inside Russia, the attacks on Russian airbases, air defenses, and shipping demonstrate their growing ability to project power. The use of drones, both in the air and at sea, has played a crucial role in these operations, with improved range and payload capacity enabling precision strikes on targets like the Pskov airbase and Russian navy ships. These attacks have become a serious irritant for Russia, prompting them to develop countermeasures and divert air defenses from other areas. Additionally, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian logistics centers and command centers behind the front lines, employing Western systems like HIMARS and Storm Shadows to demonstrate Russian vulnerability away from the front lines. While the success or failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive ultimately depends on territorial gains and deterring further Russian aggression, their long-range strike operations are proving to be an increasingly important and visible part of their fighting strategy.

