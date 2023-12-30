A year ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was celebrated as a hero in Washington for his resolute defiance of Russian aggression. However, a year later, the outlook for Ukraine is bleak. The long-awaited Ukrainian offensive in the south has made little progress, and Russia has shown resistance to international sanctions and has turned its economy into a war machine.

The Russian way of waging war, absorbing terrible losses of men and materiel, has weakened the Ukrainian army’s tactical and technological advantage. The mood in Moscow seems grimly determined with the objectives of the “special military operation” and fighting continuing until they are achieved.

Putin is enjoying a much more partisan atmosphere in Washington, and support for Ukraine is waning among Kyiv’s Western allies. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is struggling as the focus on Ukraine becomes diverted by other international crises.

Ukraine recently suffered the largest Russian airstrike since the start of the invasion, and Russia’s economy struggles as a result of emigration and losses on the battlefield.

The conflict has reached a stalemate, with parts of the front line increasingly calcified. However, the situation is draining Ukraine’s resources, and it is unlikely that the country will be able to regain its occupied territory. The United States and European Union have been divided in their response to the conflict, and Ukraine’s long-term prognosis is looking bleak.

As the conflict approaches its second anniversary, analysts note that the battlefield remains complicated and that it may be time for a reassessment of Ukraine’s goals and strategies. Despite the challenges, Zelensky and his inner circle show no signs of letting up, refusing to accept a truce or negotiations. However, the analysts believe that Ukraine would do well to devote resources to long-term security and prosperity rather than spending them on the battlefield for little benefit.

It appears that Ukraine will continue to be fought over in the years to come, and while the country will have the means to survive, it may not have the means to win. This represents a significant shift from the optimism that was once held for Ukraine’s future.

