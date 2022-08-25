Home World Ukraine’s Independence Day: Russian shelling of train station kills many, British PM visits Kyiv – BBC News
World

Ukraine’s Independence Day: Russian shelling of train station kills many, British PM visits Kyiv – BBC News

by admin
Ukraine’s Independence Day: Russian shelling of train station kills many, British PM visits Kyiv – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/575B/production/_126436322_reu_chap.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

image caption,

A residential home in Chaplain was also damaged.

Ukraine says Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian train station on a day six months after Moscow began its invasion, killing 22 people.

Ukraine also said five victims were burned to death in a vehicle and an 11-year-old boy was also killed in an attack by Russian troops in the eastern town of Chaplyne.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the latest attack from the enemy country during a UN Security Council meeting. He said about 50 people were injured.

Russia has so far made no comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilian infrastructure.

You may also like

Nuclear talks: The truth about Iran and US...

Facebook and Twitter remove pro US social campaign:...

Cluster bombs, soaring in the number of victims...

U.S.: Drought causes rivers to dry up and...

Zhang Shanzheng: DPP should apologize Zheng Yunpeng: defend...

Formulate the Japanese version of the “Taiwan Relations...

China-Africa cooperation continues to expand and deepen, with...

Kobe Bryant, 16 million dollars to the widow...

Ukraine latest news. Explosions in the Kiev region....

From Kiev to Lviv, Ukrainians celebrate resistance to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy