by admin
The head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov considers an invasion from the north with the help of Belarus to be an unlikely scenario. In statements granted in an extensive interview with the New York Times, the 36-year-old head of the secret services explained that the frenetic military activity of recent weeks on the northern border of the country is interpreted by the Kiev army as a great staging to induce the Ukrainians to move troops from the fronts in the south and east of the country.

