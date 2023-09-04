Ukraine’s President Appoints Rustem Umerov as Defense Minister Amidst Critical Counteroffensive

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Rustem Umerov as the country’s new defense minister, replacing Oleksii Reznikov. Umerov’s appointment comes at a critical moment for Ukraine’s counteroffensive and will require him to address a range of challenges. Ukraine is seeking to speed up the training and deployment of F-16 fighter jets and acquire other equipment from Western allies to support its counteroffensive. The Defense Ministry is also collaborating with Western defense companies to develop an indigenous weapons production base and enhance long-range capabilities.

Along with his role as Defense Minister, Umerov serves as Ukraine’s main interlocutor with Western allies through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He has extensive experience as a negotiator, having been involved in prisoner of war exchanges and the negotiation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. However, Umerov is not a member of President Zelensky’s political party, representing a smaller liberal party called Golos.

Born in Uzbekistan, Umerov is a Crimean Tatar who moved to Crimea as a child. He has personal experience with persecution and is committed to human rights and the exchange of political prisoners and prisoners of war. Umerov’s background as a survivor and businessman has also allowed him to establish links with Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia. He has been actively involved in diplomatic and political missions, as well as his business ventures.

The appointment of Umerov follows the departure of Reznikov, who faced contracting scandals during his tenure. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been marred by corruption allegations that have impacted reform efforts. Reznikov acknowledged the damage these allegations caused and initiated an internal audit to address the issues. Moving forward, Umerov’s business experience may prove valuable in transforming Ukraine’s military and aligning it with NATO standards.

Umerov believes that only Ukraine can win the war against Russia and envisions Ukraine playing a leading role in determining the fate of Russia in collaboration with its partners. His appointment comes as Ukraine seeks to strengthen its position in the ongoing conflict and secure support from Western allies. The Ukrainian parliament will need to approve Umerov’s appointment as defense minister.