Ukrainian anti-corruption agency: Supreme Court corrupt

16.05.2023



Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency says it has exposed massive corruption in the country’s highest court. According to local media reports, the president of the court has been arrested. Currently, Ukrainian authorities are stepping up efforts to fight corruption.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The National Anti-Corruption Service of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) posted on their social media accounts late Monday (May 15) to file corruption charges against the country’s Supreme Court. .

“NABU and SAP have exposed massive corruption in the Supreme Court, especially the schemes of the Supreme Court leadership and judges to obtain improper benefits,” the Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies said on Facebook.

The statement did not specify who was accused of bribing whom and why. NABU and SAP also released a photo of bundles of banknotes on a sofa, promising details will be released later.

Supreme Court chief arrested

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Supreme Court announced a special session. “Regarding the events surrounding Supreme Court President Vsevolod Kniaziev, the plenary session of the Supreme Court will hold a special session on May 16, 2023,” Ukraine’s Supreme Court said on Facebook.

Ukrainian media reported that Knyazyev was found to have accepted $3 million (2.76 million euros) in bribes and that other judges in Ukraine’s top judiciary were also raided.

Knyazyev was appointed president of the Supreme Court in October 2021.

File photo of Vsevolod Kniaziev, President of the Supreme Court of Ukraine



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pledged to fight more resolutely against widespread bribery in the country. Zelenskiy also hopes to show that Ukraine is ready to negotiate EU membership by cracking down on corruption.

“Ukraine faces two enemies: Russia and corruption”

At the beginning of this year, several senior Ukrainian officials were also arrested and dismissed for corruption. For example, Wassyl Losynskyj, then Deputy Minister of Industry of Ukraine, was accused of taking bribes of about 400,000 U.S. dollars when purchasing generators. Corruption at the time also involved the office of the Ukrainian president – the deputy head of the office was sacked for improper use of a jeep donated to humanitarian aid.

Ukraine will hold a presidential election next year, and the government in Kiev is seen as taking too little step in the fight against corruption.

A reporter column for Al Jazeera in February stated that “Ukraine faces two enemies: Russia and corruption”.

In the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International, Ukraine ranks 122nd out of all 180 countries and regions.

