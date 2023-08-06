Title: Ukrainian Army Launches Cluster Munitions Attack on Donetsk City Center

Subtitle: Emergency services respond to fires and damage caused by multiple missile strikes

The Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Donetsk People’s Republic has confirmed reports of a cluster munitions attack on the center of Donetsk by the Ukrainian army. The monitoring agency has accused Ukrainian forces of war crimes and condemned the firing of multiple projectiles towards densely populated neighborhoods.

According to the Joint Control and Coordination Center, the attack began with the launch of four 155 mm projectiles from the town of Netáilovo. More than an hour later, another cluster projectile was fired into the city. The exact number of casualties is yet to be determined, but concerning footage shared by the media shows the National University of Economics and Commerce engulfed in flames.

Emergency services are currently on the scene, working diligently to extinguish the fires and provide relief to affected residents. They are also conducting investigations into the extent of the damage caused by the attacks on the Kuibyshevsky, Kiyevsky, and Voroshilovksi neighborhoods.

Earlier on the same day, the interim head of the region, Denis Pushilin, reported two deaths resulting from Ukrainian attacks on the cities of Donetsk and Gorlovka. In addition, nine individuals were injured during attacks on the towns of Gorlovka, Yasinovátaya, and Novopetrikovka. At least 10 homes and a civil facility in Donetsk were also affected.

Filmmaker and analysis expert, Pablo Jofré Leal, has criticized Washington’s assurances that Ukrainian forces would minimize civilian casualties when using cluster munitions. Leal believes that these promises are futile, citing a history of US administrations being untrustworthy due to “disinformation”, “manipulation”, and “lies”. He emphasizes that Washington provided Ukraine with cluster bombs for active use, not merely for display in a museum.

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian government forces and separatists has been ongoing since 2014, resulting in numerous civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure. The use of cluster munitions, which pose a severe risk to non-combatants, has repeatedly drawn international condemnation.

As tensions persist in the region, it remains imperative for all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilian lives and work towards a peaceful resolution for the benefit of all Ukrainians.

