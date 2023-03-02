The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation states that ten drones were shot down over the Crimean peninsula.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/UAWeapons

During the evening, ten drones were shot down over the Crimean peninsula, which is an attempt at a mass drone attack.announced the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a mass drone attack on the facilities of the Crimean peninsula was prevented. Six Ukrainian unmanned attack aircraft were shot down by air defenses, and another four Ukrainian unmanned aircraft were disabled by electronic means. There are no casualties or material damage on the ground,” said Igor Konashenkov, official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, at a briefing on March 1.

The footage revealed that at least one of the drones was likely a commercial “Mugin-5” drone. Chinese production packed with explosives. They have already been used before for attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. During the drone attack, the American reconnaissance drone “RQ-4B” was spotted in the Black Sea region.

According to Russian military sources, the drones were intercepted in the northern and western regions of Crimea, near the cities of Krasnoperekopsk, Tarkhankut and Yevpatoria. The drones were reportedly launched from the Shkolny airport in Odesa and Krasnoglinsky near the village of Artsyz in the Odesa region.

The attack was carried out immediately after the chief of staff of the President of Ukraine stated that Kiev was allegedly not behind yesterday’s mass drone attack on Russian regions.

“Ukraine does not attack the territory of the Russian Federation. Ukraine is waging a defensive war with the aim of de-occupying all its territories. That is an axiom,” said a Ukrainian official. Moscow’s response to Kiev’s claim was brief:

“We don’t believe him,” said the Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

