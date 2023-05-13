Home » Ukrainian Army Counterattacks Russian Army Abandoned Some Positions in Bakhmut- Lianhe Zaobao
Ukrainian Army Counterattacks Russian Army Abandoned Some Positions in Bakhmut- Lianhe Zaobao

  1. Ukrainian army counterattacks Russian army to abandon some positions in Bakhmut Lianhe Zaobao
  2. Uzbekistan repels Bakhmut Russian army, Russia admits it is very difficult-International-Russia-Uzbekistan war | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  3. An independent brigade of the Russian army suffered heavy losses from the Uzbek counterattack in Udonbachmut, abandoned the battle and fled Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  4. Ukraine Says It Beat Mercenaries, Russia Admits Difficult Battle Lianhe Zaobao
  5. The latest battle situation: The Ukrainian Bakhmut strikes back and frightens thousands of Russian soldiers to abandon the battle and flee to the UK. Wagner is considered a terrorist organization. SOH_NEWS_CN
  6. View full coverage on Google News
