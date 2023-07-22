Ukrainian attacks in Crimea, an ammunition depot explodes

The movement of vehicles on the Crimean bridge today it was temporarily suspended, with the authorities asking those above it to remain calm and follow the instructions indicated. The reasons for the blockade were not disclosed, but the Crimean authorities said that Kiev tried to drone on the infrastructure of the district of Krasnogvardeyskiy. Car traffic on the bridge was later restored, the TASS reports. The bridge had been attacked by Ukraine with two marine drones on the night of July 17. And yesterday the Ukrainian president Zelensky had said the facility is a target of Kiev and it must be neutralized because Moscow uses it for war. An airport and an oil depot in the village of Oktyabrskoye were hit in Crimea, according to Russian media Rusnya. After the explosions, a fire broke out at the Elevatornaya railway station in the village, witnesses said in Suspilne Crimea. Ukrainian media publish videos showing a vast fire and smoke.

An ammunition dump exploded in Krasnogvardeyskiy district, in Crimea annexed by the Russian Federation in 2014, following the drone attack launched by Kiev forces: the pro-Russian head of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov, announced on Telegram. “According to preliminary data, there were no injuries or damage”, specified the senior official, underlining that “it was decided to evacuate the population within a radius of five kilometers from the site of the emergency to temporary accommodation points”. In fact, the large stockpiles of ammunition inside the warehouse continue to explode in the depot Oktyabrske, reports the Krymskiy Viter Telegram channel, citing local residents. And because of the explosions caused by the attack, the authorities have decided to suspend the circulation of the railway in the peninsula.

