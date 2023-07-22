Ukrainian attacks in Crimea, the bridge that connects it to Russia is closed and reopened. Zelensky: “Counteroffensive towards intensification”

Il Crimean bridgesymbol of the region’s annexation to the Russia, was closed and then reopened in the morning for a few hours. “The circulation of vehicles on the Crimean bridge has been temporarily suspended – it was written on the Telegram channel “Crimean bridge: operational information” – We ask those who are currently on the bridge to remain calm and to follow the instructions of the transport security agents “. The reasons for the block have not been communicated. Ukraine he attacked the bridge with two marine drones on the night of July 17th. Two Russian nationals died in the attack that destroyed a span of the bridge.

What is certain is that in the last few hours the Ukrainian army has intensified its attacks on Crimea. In particular, with a flotilla of drones it has targeted the infrastructures of the district of Krasnogvardeyskiyas explained by the pro-Russian head of the annexed peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov. According to the Russian newspaper Russia an airport and an oil depot in the village of were also hit Oktyabrskoye. After the explosions, a fire broke out at the train station Elevatornaya of the village, witnesses told a Crimea sighs. Due to the explosions and fires, the authorities have decided to suspend the circulation of the railway in the peninsula.

In the morning the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “the moment of intensification of the counteroffensive actions“. “The start of counteroffensive actions was delayed: we didn’t want to lose our people, and the military didn’t want to lose equipment. Today, we’re getting close to where these stocks can get a little bit faster,” Zelensky said.

