Ukrainian bombings kill 20 Russian civilians, Russian authorities say

At least 20 people were killed and 111 wounded in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, according to Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry. The attack, which included a “huge” bombing in the center of Belgorod, has prompted Russia to request an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. In addition to the casualties in Belgorod, Russia also reported that one civilian was killed and four others, including a child, were injured in a separate attack in the region. Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions near the border have continued almost daily for more than a year, but this Saturday’s incident is one of the deadliest. Russia has vowed that the perpetrators of the attack “will not go unpunished,” while Ukrainian authorities have not publicly commented on the incidents.

Meanwhile, Russia launched its largest airstrike against Ukraine overnight, resulting in at least 40 deaths and more than 150 injuries. The death toll in the capital Kyiv rose to 16 after the bodies of more civilians were recovered from the rubble of a warehouse, prompting widespread condemnation. Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades, and blocks of buildings were among the facilities affected by the bombings.

Russia has also claimed that Ukrainian drones were flying over multiple Russian regions, prompting the destruction of 32 unmanned aerial vehicles by Russian forces. NATO has expressed concern about the incidents, and Poland has claimed that an “unidentified aerial object” briefly entered its airspace, which Russia has said it will not provide an explanation for until concrete evidence is presented.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has caused significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, and the toll from the attacks is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

