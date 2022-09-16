The Russian-Ukrainian war has been nearly 7 months. It is rumored that Ukrainian President Zelensky had a car accident in Kyiv on September 14. Fortunately, there was no serious problem. On the same day, Russian missiles attacked Zelensky’s hometown, causing 600,000 people to face floods. . At the same time, the Ukrainian army’s lightning counter-offensive in the northeast succeeded one after another. The New York Times revealed the heavy inside story of the US and Britain’s involvement in Ukraine’s counter-offensive plan.

Russia has warned the United States that the delivery of ATACMS missiles to Kyiv could lead to war between the United States and Russia. It is rumored that Russia will send more troops to the front line, and the former NATO commander warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin may escalate the war, and NATO should prepare for a possible war. The Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Chancellor of Germany had separate calls with Putin, but the hope of peace remained elusive, and Putin still believed that the invasion of Ukraine was correct.

Another news broke that Putin was assassinated and many of his entourage disappeared. When the Russian army was defeated, Xi Jinping visited Central Asia for more than two years, but his feet slipped. Some netizens thought it was an “ominous omen”. When President Xi Jinping met in Uzbekistan, what important signals were revealed in the conversation. When Russia was defeated, the backyard was also on fire, and Azerbaijan suddenly shelled the border post of the Russian Security Service.

Shocked that Zelensky had a car accident, Russian missile bombed Zelensky’s home dam, Russian troops withdrew west of the Oskir River

After the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the personal safety of Ukrainian President Zelensky has always been the focus of attention. The “Sun” reported that Zelensky was hit by a car while riding in the capital Kyiv after he appeared in Izium (Izium), a stronghold successfully recaptured by the Ukrainian army on the 14th and witnessed the flag-raising ceremony. Fortunately, there was no major incident. and has been examined by a doctor.

The impact was quite strong at the moment of the accident. The report mentioned that the driving condition was serious, and the ambulance took over after emergency treatment at the scene. Police are investigating the accident.

On the same day, according to the report of the Ukrainian Southern Combat Command, the city of Kryvyi Rih in the southern Niepropetrovsk region was attacked by eight cruise missiles launched by the Russian army, destroying a major local reservoir dam, about 60 Thousands of people are at risk of flooding, and authorities have urgently called on residents to evacuate. This is Zelensky’s hometown.

The report said the enemy used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and the Iskander ballistic missile to attack Clifolo in an attempt to create an emergency in the area. There are no casualties and the situation is under the control of rescue and emergency services.

Moscow has not publicly commented on the missile attack, and Ukraine has slammed Russia as retaliation for the recent Kharkov counterattack. In his late-night speech that day, Zelensky specifically described Russia in Russian as a “terrorist state” and a “weak fighting against civilians.” He stressed that the reservoir “has no military value at all” and that “thugs fleeing the battlefield are trying to get from a certain a distant place to inflict damage.”

The Russian army was caught off guard by the Ukrainian army’s lightning counterattack in the northeastern region of Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense released the latest battle situation on its official Twitter PO, saying that the Ukrainian armed forces are currently continuing to consolidate their control over the newly recovered area of ​​Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army The area west of the Oskil River has basically been completely withdrawn.

The Russian army retreated in different ways last week. Some troops retreated in relatively good order, while others showed a panic and fled. These panicked troops gave up many high-value military equipment, including multiple ZOOPARK anti-battery radars. Systems and IV14 artillery command and control vehicles, which show an unorganized retreat of Russian forces, and possible problems with the logistical command system.

Ukraine launched a lightning counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region last week. On September 13, the “New York Times” disclosed a heavy inside story that the U.S. and U.K. staff headquarters were directly involved in the Ukrainian counter-offensive plan.

The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported that Zelensky had told Ukrainian generals a few months ago that he wanted to start preparations for a counteroffensive. Ukrainian commanders have since shared plans with U.S. and British intelligence officials and sought advice. White House National Security Adviser Sullivan directly participated and had several calls with Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian President, to formulate strategies. U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley also frequently discussed intelligence and military aid matters with Ukrainian military leaders.

In the capital, Kyiv, British military officials work closely with Ukrainian officers, and Garrick Harmon, the U.S. military attaché in Kyiv, meets daily with senior Ukrainian officials.

Officials involved in the development of the plan agreed that an effective counter-offensive must be launched before the first snow of winter, when Putin will use gas supplies to clamp down on Europe.

The report said that the counter-offensive action is very risky, because the Ukrainian army must receive the effect of regaining lost ground and boosting morale. Therefore, the US military used computer models to conduct numerous military pushes, and came up with a more successful counter-offensive strategy. to Ukraine. In other words, the strategic prototype of the Ukrainian counter-offensive was directly formulated by the top U.S. military.

U.S. officials spent August gathering intelligence on Russian strongholds and weaknesses on the front lines and sharing it with Ukraine. The Ukrainian army finally proposed that it was not a large-scale counteroffensive, but two, one in Kherson in the south and Kharkov in the northeast. After the evaluation of the three countries, they agreed that it is feasible and has a chance of winning.

And before launching the counteroffensive war, Ukraine sent the United States a detailed list of weapons needed to make the plan a success. The Defense Department is now delivering new weapons and ammunition from U.S. stocks every week or two, U.S. officials said, giving senior Ukrainian commanders the confidence to conduct the complex two-front operation.

Ukraine launched a major lightning counter-offensive last week, which really caused the Russian army to retreat, abandoning its weapons and fleeing. Russia lost about one-tenth of its equipment in a week, and Ukraine recovered 6,000 square kilometers of lost land.

Choke “battle”!Russia warns U.S. not to aid Ukrainian ATACMS tactical missiles

Ukraine has signaled the United States and its allies to provide more heavy weapons, including the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile with a range of 300 kilometers, launched by the “Haimas” after a successful counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region. The United States has publicly stated that it is unwilling to provide ATACMS, lest the Ukrainian military use it to attack the Russian mainland and trigger a wider conflict between Russia and the West.

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in an interview with RIA Novosti on September 14 that if Kyiv gets the weapon, large Russian cities and Russian industrial transportation infrastructure may fall within the scope of the attack. Inside. He warned that “the emergence of such a situation means that the United States will be directly involved in a military conflict with Russia”.

Seemingly forgetting that Russia sent troops to Ukraine first, Antonov told RIA Novosti that Washington’s assertion that the United States was not a party to the conflict sounded absolutely absurd and baseless. He pointed out that the United States has turned Ukraine into a weapons testing ground for disposing of old weapons and testing new NATO military equipment to counter Russian weapons.

However, on August 9, a large explosion occurred at the Russian military airport in Saki (Saki), which was occupied by Russia in Crimea, and many fighter planes were destroyed. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, recently wrote to the media, admitting for the first time that Ukrainian “multi-barrel rockets” attacked several Russian military bases in Crimea.

However, Zaluzny’s statement cannot explain the outside world‘s doubts about the “range of weapons”. Saki Airport is more than 200 kilometers away from Ukraine’s effective control area, and the maximum range of the Ukrainian M31 series “Guided Multiple Rockets” (GMLRS) for “Haimas” is about 80 kilometers. Therefore, some former Ukrainian officials boldly speculate that Ukraine may have received and started to use ATACMS under the table.

Political news site Politico reported in August that the United States may have secretly transferred some weapons to Ukraine as part of the military aid. For example, after the wreckage of the U.S.-made AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missile (AGM-88, HARM) was found at the Russian military position, U.S. officials admitted that they had provided anti-aircraft missiles that were not on the military aid list and could be used to destroy Russian radars and anti-aircraft missile systems. Radiation weapons.

Putin wants to escalate the war?It is rumored that Russia will send more troops to the front line and the former commander of NATO warns: should be prepared for war

The Russian army suffered a disastrous defeat on the front line in Kharkiv last week, but according to the latest news from Radio Free Europe, Russia continues to increase its troops to the front line. 1,500 troops have been sent from the base in Tajik to Ukraine, and another 600 soldiers have been sent to Ukraine. In preparation. Although base staff and surrounding residents confirmed the news, the Russian military was reluctant to respond. Base staff and surrounding people also pointed out that they found a significant drop in the number of Russian troops. A staff member in charge of warehousing said that the food supply at the Russian military base has been greatly reduced in the past few months; soldiers who have been sent to the Ukrainian battlefield in the past have been told that they are only going to carry out temporary special operations, but they still remain. I didn’t come back, I heard that the task was completed and I went on vacation.

With the news of the Russian army increasing its troops on the front line, British general and former NATO deputy commander Sherriford analyzed on Fox TV that the recent war situation has made Russian President Vladimir Putin desperate and may escalate the war and rebuild his power. He warned NATO that Putin has never ruled out the idea of ​​using nuclear weapons, and a full-scale war may be launched. NATO should prepare for the worst, that is, to prepare for war with Russia, and to double its support for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression.

Talking with Putin, the UN Secretary-General said that there is still little hope for peace. German Chancellor: Putin still thinks it is right to invade Ukraine

It’s been more than half a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Putin on the phone on the 14th to discuss how to solve “obstacles” related to Russia’s food and fertilizer exports. Guterres later warned at a news conference that it would be “naive” to think that enough progress has been made towards a swift end to the war in Ukraine.

“I have no illusions, the chances of a peace deal are slim at the moment,” he said, adding that even a ceasefire is now “far away.”

The day before, German Chancellor Schott also had a 90-minute phone call with Putin on the 13th, urging Putin to cease fire and completely withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, and to reach a solution through diplomatic channels as soon as possible.

Shortz also called on Putin to avoid escalating the situation and fully implement the measures recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying that Russia’s withdrawal is the only way to give the region a chance for peace.

Afterwards, Xiaoz pointed out that, unfortunately, Putin did not change his position and still believes that the invasion of Ukraine was correct and blamed the problem on Ukraine. Still, Shawz believes it is still necessary to maintain a dialogue with Putin.

In addition, the Ukrainian counter-offensive has achieved significant results, and Germany has announced increased military aid. Reuters reported that German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on the 15th that Germany will increase the strength of military assistance to Ukraine, and will provide two more sets of “MARS II” multiple rocket launchers in the future, including 200 rockets and 50 rockets. A “Dingo” fully protected transport vehicle was given to Ukraine.

Lambrett noted that the German military used the Dingo transporter extensively during NATO operations in Afghanistan.

Lambrecht also mentioned that the tripartite arms exchange between Germany, Greece and Ukraine is almost complete. Germany will give Greece 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles in the future, while Greece will send 40 former Soviet-made BMPs in stock. -1 Infantry Support Fighting Vehicle was handed over to Ukraine.

Another rumor that Putin was assassinated and the car tire burst loudly, many entourage disappeared

Since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, there have been repeated rumors of internal dissatisfaction rising, and even rumors of someone planning to assassinate Putin. Recently, a number of foreign media quoted the Russian opposition from the media “General SVR” and pointed out that Putin had been assassinated before. On the same day, Putin was going back to the official residence by car. There were 5 cars in the convoy at that time, and Putin was sitting in the third car, but on the way, there was an ambulance blocking the first car, and the second car also encountered obstacles. Immediately after Putin’s third car, the left front wheel suddenly exploded with loud noise and thick smoke.

According to the source, although the car was out of order at the time and it was suspected of being attacked, the car quickly drove away from the scene, and finally allowed Putin to return to his residence safely.

“General SVR” also pointed out that a body was found in the driver’s seat of the ambulance, and the three presidential entourage who were sitting in the first car also disappeared, and it was later reported that many people in charge of security were also arrested. The supposedly classified presidential itinerary is suspected to have been leaked, but the “General SVR” did not specify the time of the incident or presented evidence, saying the details of the alleged attack were “confidential”.

Although the channel often publishes insider information about Putin or the Kremlin, some people have reservations about the reports of “General SVR”, but others believe that the channel is one of the few channels that can gain insight into the real situation of the Kremlin. .

When the Russian army is defeated, Xi’s visit to Central Asia “slips”

CNN reported that today, nearly seven months after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russian invasion did not go smoothly as planned. Putin has just had his worst week since Russian troops were routed in Kyiv early in the war and forced to retreat. Ukraine has recaptured more than 8,000 square kilometers of lost territory in recent days, more territory than Russia has seized in all its operations since April, another humiliating defeat for Putin, who has seen his aggression falter while he There are also fewer and fewer friends on the global stage. Many Sino-Russian relations were strengthened after the war began. Experts have analyzed that Putin may need to rely on Beijing more than ever after the defeat on the battlefield.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Central Asia on September 14, starting a two-year and eight-month foreign trip. The first stop was Kazakhstan, and on the 15th, he transferred to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and held face-to-face talks with Putin. Discuss issues such as Ukraine and Taiwan. This is the first meeting between the two since the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. At this time, when Russia suffered a major setback on the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield, the meeting between the two attracted attention from all walks of life.

Reuters reported that Putin met with Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the 15th. Putin said at the meeting, “We highly value the neutrality of our Chinese friends in the Ukrainian crisis. We understand that you will have questions and concerns in this regard, and in today’s meeting, we will of course explain our position. “

The report said that Putin also talked about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and his remarks unsurprisingly turned to China, “We will adhere to the ‘one China‘ principle. We condemn the provocative behavior of the United States and its satellite equipment in the Taiwan Strait.”

CCTV reported that Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Putin on the 15th that China is willing to “strongly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests” with Russia.

The CCTV report did not mention anything related to the Ukraine issue, but highlighted the “one China” principle. According to reports, Putin claimed that Russia firmly adheres to the “one China” principle and condemns “individual countries” for taking provocative actions on issues involving China‘s core interests.

The report pointed out that Xi Jinping appreciates Russia’s adherence to the “one China” principle and emphasizes that “Taiwan is a part of China“.

According to the report, Putin said that many changes are taking place in the world today. In addition, he wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China “a complete success”.

For Putin’s understanding that China has “questions and concerns” about the Ukraine crisis, the New York Times believes that this is Putin’s veiled but noteworthy admission that Beijing may not fully support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Perhaps Putin’s hopes of more aid from Beijing have indeed failed. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby shouted to Xi Jinping on the day of the general meeting, hoping not to support Russia in the Russian-Ukrainian war. “This is not the time to communicate with (Russian President) Putin as usual.”

The talks between Putin and Xi Jinping came at a time when Russia was losing ground in the Ukrainian battlefield, drawing more attention from the outside world about China‘s stance on the war. Kirby said that it remains to be seen how much China will support Russia in this war.

Nonetheless, China and Russia continue to deepen their military and diplomatic ties. On the day of the General Conference, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced through Telegram that its navy is holding joint patrols with the Chinese navy in the Pacific Ocean and conducting tactical exercises, including live ammunition shelling, formation battleship communication training, and ship-borne helicopter flights. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the cruise mission was to strengthen Sino-Russian naval cooperation, “maintain” peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and monitor and protect the maritime economic bases of Russia and China along the coast.

However, the day before, Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan at the first stop of his foreign visit on the 14th. Unexpectedly, he did not walk a few steps when he got off the plane, and his foot slipped because he did not step on the stairs properly. He was so scared that he quickly stretched out his right hand and grasped the railing, so that he did not fall on the spot. . After that, he kept looking down at his pace, as if he was afraid of slipping again, and he didn’t even look up when he raised his hand to say hello to the distance.

After the picture was exposed, it caused a heated discussion. Netizens have expressed that “the first step to go out is empty, this is an ominous sign”, and some people are sour “getting away? Or is there something else on your mind?”, “I haven’t gone out for more than 3 years, my legs and feet have degenerated, and I can’t stand the red carpet. treatment”, “almost changed the course of Chinese history” and so on.

When the CCTV news network reported that Xi Jinping arrived at the Kazakh airport that night, the anchor read the script throughout the whole process, but there was no live footage.

Backyard fire in rebellion?Azerbaijan shells Russian security border posts at night

Russia’s backyard was also on fire as the Russian army was on the verge of a rout in eastern Ukraine, with reports that Azerbaijan heavily shelled the border post of the FSB unit of the Russian National Security Service in Gegharkunik at night.

The Twitter account “@TadeuszGiczan” posted a photo on Twitter PO. You can see that the post is in a mess, the clothes and beds of the Russian army are scattered in a mess, and the windshield of an FSB unit’s car is broken. The account said in a tweet, Asia Zebairan shelled the Russian State Security Service’s border post at Gegarkunik at night, and the personnel were forced to abandon their deployment. There are no reports of casualties.

After 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Transcaucasus region once again broke out in the disputed area of ​​”Nagorno-Karabakh” (Nagorno-Karabakh, referred to as the Naka region) on the 13th. 150 people and accused each other of violating the ceasefire first.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said that the United States is deeply concerned about the conflict in the outer Caucasus, and called on the two countries to immediately stop military operations, emphasizing that there is absolutely no option for a military solution to the dispute.

Foreign media reported that Azerbaijan used drones and artillery to attack at least five Armenian territories, including the disputed territory of Naka, after Russia’s fiasco in northeastern Ukraine.

Azerbaijan and Armenia, both of the former Soviet Union countries, have been in constant military conflict in the past 20 years due to the regional power vacuum and territorial disputes after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Armenia, which is weak in military, economic and diplomatic, is a member of the Russian-led “Collective Security Treaty Organization” (CSTO). During the conflict in Azerbaijan, the “Russian military intervened unofficially” to barely hold the territory. Therefore, this operation in Azerbaijan is considered to be a test of Russia’s bottom line. It is said that after Putin received a request for help, although he refused to send troops to support it. Armenia, but brokered negotiations between the two countries and brokered a ceasefire.

According to CNN, a senior Armenian official said on the 14th that with the attention and participation of the international community, a ceasefire agreement has been reached with Azerbaijan.

According to the report, Grigory Karasin, a high-ranking Russian congressman, said that the ceasefire between the two countries depended on Russia’s diplomatic mediation. State restraint.

According to expert analysis, if Armenia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus go to war again, Russia and Turkey may be involved in the war, because Armenia relies on Russia; while Azerbaijan is allied with Turkey. In addition, if a full-scale war is launched, it will destroy the local oil and natural gas transportation pipelines between the two countries, which may lead to a world energy crisis.

