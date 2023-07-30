Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages Office Buildings in Moscow City Business Center

Title: Ukrainian Drones Cause Minor Damage in Moscow Attack

Subtitle: Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Confirms Two Office Buildings Slightly Damaged in Moscow City District

(Moscow, Russia) – In a shocking development early on Sunday, an attack orchestrated by Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow City, the most significant business center in the Russian capital. Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, confirmed the incident and reported that two office towers had suffered slight damage. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the attack.

Videos and images circulating on social media captured the aftermath, showcasing the extent of the damage and the presence of smoke. Furthermore, a recording filmed an explosion taking place in the area, emphasizing the magnitude of the incident.

As a precautionary measure, an evacuation process is currently underway in Moscow City. Additionally, aviation services have announced the closure of Moscow’s Vnukovo airport for both takeoff and landing operations. Flights originally scheduled to arrive in the Russian capital have been redirected to the Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo air terminals situated within the metropolitan area.

The security forces have confirmed that two drones were involved in the attack, which were successfully intercepted and shot down in the western region of Moscow province. The defense systems effectively neutralized the unmanned aerial vehicles near the cities of Krasnogorsk and Odintsovo.

The situation remains under investigation, with authorities carefully assessing the incident’s implications and motives behind the attack. As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, this event further highlights the escalating conflict between the two nations.

Experts are closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds, cautiously analyzing the impact of this audacious act of aggression on regional stability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

