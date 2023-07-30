Home » Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages Office Buildings in Moscow City Business Center
World

Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages Office Buildings in Moscow City Business Center

by admin

Title: Ukrainian Drones Cause Minor Damage in Moscow Attack

Subtitle: Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Confirms Two Office Buildings Slightly Damaged in Moscow City District

(Moscow, Russia) – In a shocking development early on Sunday, an attack orchestrated by Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow City, the most significant business center in the Russian capital. Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, confirmed the incident and reported that two office towers had suffered slight damage. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the attack.

Videos and images circulating on social media captured the aftermath, showcasing the extent of the damage and the presence of smoke. Furthermore, a recording filmed an explosion taking place in the area, emphasizing the magnitude of the incident.

As a precautionary measure, an evacuation process is currently underway in Moscow City. Additionally, aviation services have announced the closure of Moscow’s Vnukovo airport for both takeoff and landing operations. Flights originally scheduled to arrive in the Russian capital have been redirected to the Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo air terminals situated within the metropolitan area.

The security forces have confirmed that two drones were involved in the attack, which were successfully intercepted and shot down in the western region of Moscow province. The defense systems effectively neutralized the unmanned aerial vehicles near the cities of Krasnogorsk and Odintsovo.

The situation remains under investigation, with authorities carefully assessing the incident’s implications and motives behind the attack. As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, this event further highlights the escalating conflict between the two nations.

See also  The Controversy Surrounding the United States' Supply of Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

Experts are closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds, cautiously analyzing the impact of this audacious act of aggression on regional stability.

You may also like

The blog is taking a vacation!

Hong Kong Film Star Chow Yun-fat Suffers Rib...

«Within the year 30 new warships»- Corriere TV

How to remove unpleasant odor from towels |...

The European Union has suspended cooperation programs with...

Bolivia, drought alert for Lake Titicaca – Corriere...

Pentagon Investigates Leaks of Stolen Air Force Radio...

Russia, Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in central...

Six people died in a plane crash near...

Highways, traffic in real time on the last...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy