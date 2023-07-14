Title: Ukrainian General Confirms Receipt of US Cluster Munitions, Raises Concerns

Subtitle: President Biden approves controversial transfer while addressing supply shortages

Date: [Include date of publication]

In a recent development, a Ukrainian general has confirmed to CNN that Ukraine has received cluster munitions from the United States. This news comes after President Joe Biden announced last week that he had approved the transfer, citing it as a “difficult decision.”

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Joint Forces Operation Tavria, revealed in an interview with CNN’s Alex Marquardt that the arrival of the US clusters has not been previously reported. He further emphasized that while they have not been used yet, these munitions have the potential to significantly alter the battlefield dynamics.

General Tarnavskyi emphasized that the presence of these cluster munitions would give Ukraine an advantage, forcing the enemy to relinquish territories where the use of such powerful weapons is possible. However, he also underscored that their use is restricted and prohibited in densely populated areas, even if they are occupied by Russian forces.

The decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine is attributed to the shortage of standard artillery shells in Kyiv. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has stated that this supply is temporary and will be discontinued once Ukraine’s unitary projectile production reaches a level to meet its needs. However, no specific timetable has been provided for this transition.

Cluster munitions are highly controversial due to the risks they pose to non-combatants. These munitions consist of canisters filled with smaller bomblets that disperse over a wide area upon detonation. The scattered shrapnel is designed to kill troops or disable armored vehicles. More than 100 countries have banned the use of cluster munitions based on their potential humanitarian consequences. It is important to note that Russia has employed these munitions during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

As the transfer of cluster munitions continues to draw international attention, concerns regarding their proper usage and adherence to regulations have surfaced. The restriction on their deployment in civilian areas aims to minimize collateral damage and protect innocent lives caught in the conflict.

The Ukrainian general’s confirmation sheds light on a significant development in the ongoing conflict and raises questions about the potential impact of these munitions. With both strategic and ethical implications, the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine remains a contentious issue that demands further scrutiny and monitoring.

-End-

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

