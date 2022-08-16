(Original title: “Abandoned” Ukrainian Food: After a high-profile departure from the port, it appeared in the port of the country that cut diplomatic ties)

Financial Associated Press, August 17 (Editor Shi Zhengcheng)The Ukrainian “first ship to restore grain shipments” that left the port of Odessa, which attracted worldwide attention, was captured by satellites this week in a port in a country that Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with after experiencing embarrassing drifting for more than half a month.

It should be noted that after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict at the end of February, Ukraine’s grain export channel through the Black Sea did not have safe navigation conditions, resulting in global food supply, especially the Mediterranean region that relies on this maritime grain route. Serious food inflation collectively. Therefore, with the help of the United Nations and Turkey, Russia sent Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to go to Istanbul at the end of July to sign an agreement with the Ukrainian representative to ensure the safe delivery of grain from the Black Sea port.

With the help of this agreement, the Razoni freighter with a load of 26,527 tons of corn slowly left the port of Odessa on August 1, and politicians in the United States and Ukraine have promoted this as a major diplomatic achievement. Amid the loud accolades, a problem emerged: The grain didn’t seem to be all that well-received.

Reject, wait, show up

As originally expected, the Razoni freighter would travel into Lebanon for about a week to deliver belated grain to local buyers. But quite dramatically, buyers in Lebanon rejected the shipment despite local food inflation of 122 percent and questioned the quality of the shipment.

In desperation, the ship can only be temporarily docked in Turkish ports, waiting to contact interested buyers. But to the surprise of Western media, the ship appeared in the Syrian port of Tartus on Monday. According to satellite images, the ship was parked next to the granary at the port and appeared to be preparing to unload.

Because of the Syrian government’s close relationship with Russia and a series of Western sanctions against the Assad government, it is indeed puzzling that this highly symbolic ship has come here. And because Syria has previously officially announced that it recognizes two “republics”, Ukraine has firmly announced that it will cut off diplomatic relations with it.

Various signs also show that the shipping company itself knows how outrageous this matter is. According to reports, the Razoni has turned off its automatic response system since it passed the coast of Cyprus last Friday, a typical practice of deliberately concealing its tracks, as many ships heading for Syria do.

Regarding the alarming status of the ship, the United Nations Joint Coordination Center, which is responsible for implementing the agreement, said that after the Ukrainian grain ship passes inspection in Istanbul, the coordination center will stop monitoring the ship, and then they will go to their final destination on their own. Where does it end up.

The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut also responded on Tuesday that the country’s task was to ensure that the grain could be shipped by sea, and that goal had been achieved.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the media quoted people in the shipping industry, different from the first Razoni cargo ship that left the port, the subsequent cargo ships with export directions to Turkey and European countries are all grains that have only been loaded recently, so it is expected that Not likely to continue to be rejected by buyers.