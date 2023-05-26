Ukrainian, Kiev, ‘we need a summit for peace, ideal in July’

A peace summit “is necessary” and Ukraine wants it to be held “as soon as possible: the ideal would be July”. However, the basis for this summit should be the 10-point plan presented by Kiev: said the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, in an interview with the Russian news agency Interfax. The senior official posted part of the interview on his Telegram channel.

“A peace summit is needed today. Everyone understands this fact. Moreover, everyone accepts as absolutely logical and fair the argument that the Ukrainian peace plan should be the basis for it – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10 points,” said Yermak . “Now Ukraine’s position is clear: our plan is the basis, but we are ready to listen to all those countries that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity – continues the senior official -. We are ready to accept some elements of other proposals “. “Currently there are questions about where and when to hold the peace summit. Naturally, we want it to be held as soon as possible. The ideal would be in July. the leaders of the global South will certainly participate – he concludes -. And, according to my feelings, we are very close to the success of these consultations. We expect a large number of participants at the summit”.

“As long as the current regime and the clown Zelensky are in power in Kiev, talks will be impossible,” said former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, current deputy head of the National Security Council, during his visit to Vietnam. This was reported by the Russian news agency Tass. “Everything always ends with negotiations. This is inevitable, but as long as these people are in power, the situation for Russia will not change in terms of negotiations,” he added.

“As regards the proposed peace plans, all should be taken into consideration,” the former Russian president also said, commenting on the peace initiatives proposed by China and other countries. This was reported by the Russian news agency Tass. Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry had positively evaluated the Pope’s peace initiative.

“Russian terrorists once again confirm their status as fighters against everything humane and honest. A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person has been killed and 15 have been injured. consequences of the bombings are eliminated and the victims are rescued. All the necessary services are involved”. Thus Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, posting a video of the consequences of the attack. “We must defeat these inhumans irrevocably and as soon as possible. Because our time is our people. And our people are the most precious thing in Ukraine.”

At least four explosions were heard in the southeastern Ukrainian oblast of Dnepropetrovsk and especially in the regional capital tonight Dnipro, according to Ukrainian officials. The anti-aircraft alarm was activated in these hours in the region and in 10 other Ukrainian oblasts, including that of Kiev.

Explosions were also reported in the capital, with the military administration of Kiev who reported that Ukrainian air defenses are at work on the city and the surrounding oblast. The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, did not mention any explosions but asked on Telegram not to “film or publish anything”. Ukrainian officials are asking residents not to post photos or videos of Russian attacks so as not to reveal sensitive information to the enemy side. According to Ukrainian state media, tonight’s air raid alarms were triggered due to the launch of cruise missiles from Russian territory.

Several explosions were also reported in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk, in the southern Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia oblast. Moscow forces reportedly recently transferred munitions to the site of the attack. Kiev has inflicted a “massive attack” on the city, according to local pro-Russian officials. Berdiansk has been under Moscow’s occupation since February 2022 and is located about 100 kilometers south of the front line.

Explosions occurred this morning in downtown Krasnodar, the capital of the southern Russian territory of the same name. This was reported by local media, according to which the city’s air defenses went into action after the center was attacked by drones. The regional authorities cited by the Tass agency confirmed at least one explosion, adding that there was material damage but “according to initial estimates, no one would have been injured”. Explosions had already occurred in this Russian territory last May 5 at the Ilsky oil refinery, presumably also caused by a drone attack. There have been a growing number of reports of attacks inside Russian territory in recent weeks, including the cross-border raid into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Read the full article on ANSA.it