Ukrainian minister Kuleba to La7: "58% of our people are ready to resist for years. We don't want to involve anyone but give us weapons"
Ukrainian minister Kuleba to La7: "58% of our people are ready to resist for years. We don't want to involve anyone but give us weapons"

Ukrainian minister Kuleba to La7: “58% of our people are ready to resist for years. We don’t want to involve anyone but give us weapons”

“We recently did a survey with which we asked the Ukrainians how long they are willing to hold out hardships until Ukraine’s victory. 58% of Ukrainians answered that they are ready to resist for years. This is the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who understood that war is an existential question“. Are the words spoken a Half past eight (La7) by the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kulebawho adds: “Our task is win on the battlefield, prevail on the negotiating table and ensure that this war does not happen again. For this reason we talk about sending weapons e you entry into NATO“.

The minister underlines: “We Ukrainians have never asked for the intervention of foreign troops on our land, we are not trying to get anyone involved in war. We never have and we never will. Our need is simple: give us weapons and we’ll do the rest of the work without putting your lives at risk. We want to follow the same path of joining the Ue and we want to make sure that Ukraine becomes a member of NATO once the conflict is over. Not now“.

And he adds: “To those who argue that the price of supporting Ukraine is too high, I say that it is not true: whatever the price of defending Ukraine is, it is incomparably lower than the price you would pay if your children died in the war. . We are not asking anyone to intervene in this war – he reiterates – We will win because we enjoy excellent military and political support. I don’t want discussions in the Nato are driven by fear. No. We can win over the country that is trying to destroy Europe. So, you must make bold decisions without fear.”

