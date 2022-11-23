Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Corporation: Several nuclear power plant generators in Ukraine automatically shut down and the radiation level is normal

Hangzhou Net release time: 2022-11-24 00:50

CCTV News Client News On November 23 local time, the Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Corporation issued an announcement saying that due to the load drop of the Ukrainian power system that day, the emergency protection systems of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant were triggered. , all generator sets are automatically shut down and no power is currently being supplied to the electrical system.

The announcement emphasized that the radiation levels in the locations of various nuclear power plants and adjacent areas have not changed, and all indicators are normal. Once the power system operation returns to normal, the power supply of nuclear power plants will be restored.

The announcement also pointed out that the power supply to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was also forced to be interrupted, and the nuclear power plant entered a complete blackout mode. All diesel generators inside the power plant were operating normally, and the radiation conditions at the site were normal. (Headquarters reporter Wang Bin)