Ukrainian notebooks. Diary of an invasion, comic book review (2023)

The Italian artist Igort has made the diary that no one should have written and that no one should read. Because documenting a war, or rather in this case, a military invasion of a neighboring country, is so sad that tasks like this should never be undertaken. No war is glorious, no war is liberating, so better avoid them.

Like the famous Diary of Anne Frank, “Ukrainian notebooks” narrates the first 100 days of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, accompanying the entries with unfortunate stories starring ordinary people who suffer the consequences of military aggression.

As a graphic report, Igort has drawn a lot of pictures that, just like Picasso’s Gernika at the time, serve to illustrate the horror of war that we see every day on television and the despair of the Ukrainian people. Here are all the cities whose names we began to learn from that fateful February 24, 2022: Mariupol, Odessa, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Bucha and many other populations attacked and even destroyed. Especially heartbreaking is the episode of the bombing of the theater in Mariupol: just as it happened in reality a little over a year ago. “Pain clouds the look, invades the night, occupies the dream and turns it into anguish. Is this life? a woman wonders tearfully. How old will she be? Less than fifty years. Horror shines in her eyes.”