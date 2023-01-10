Original title: Ukrainian officials said that Russia proposed a 38-parallel truce between North Korea and South Korea, and the Kremlin responded

(Observer Network News) Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said on January 8 that Russia may propose to Ukraine a truce plan similar to the “38th Parallel” between North Korea and South Korea. He said the proposal was made during talks with former European officials by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak.

The Kremlin responded on the 9th that the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian President Kozak had never held talks with Europe on the Ukraine issue, which was a “hoax”.

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Danilov, screenshot of Ukrainian News Agency report

According to reports from the Ukrainian News Agency and RIA Novosti, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and National Defense Commission Danilov said in an interview with Ukrainian media on the 8th that he was very sure that one of the options that Russia could offer in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations was “North Korea”. scheme”, which would mean the division of Ukraine.

“We are currently being offered North Korea’s plan, which is to draw the so-called ’38th parallel’ – here are such Ukrainians, there are such Ukrainians,” Danilov further said, “Russians can now do anything. Invention, I’m pretty sure one of the options they can give us is the ’38 wire'”.

According to him, when Russian Deputy Chief of Staff Kozak met with former European politicians, he conveyed through them the message that Russia is ready to make concessions in order to resolve the current status quo and force a truce in Ukraine.

Danilov also said that in the recent talks, the South Korean side had stated that it was wrong to divide the Korean Peninsula with the 38th parallel north in the 1950s, and that it was the concessions made at that time that led to the current problem.

In this regard, Russian Kremlin spokesman Peskov responded on the 9th that the news that the Deputy Director of the Russian President’s Office Kozak held talks with Europeans on the Ukraine issue was another “hoax”.

“This is another scam.” Peskov said that the deputy director of the Russian President’s Office, Kozak, did not participate in the talks. The “Kozak” in Danilov’s mouth may refer to other people, perhaps from Ukraine Taras Kozak of Parliament.

RIA Novosti: Peskov responded

“Russia Today” (RT) added that Taras Kozak was a member of the Ukrainian opposition party “For Life” (For Life) and was elected as a member of parliament in 2019. “For Life” has been repeatedly criticized by President Zelensky for allegedly pro-Russian tendencies. In 2021, Kozak and the party leader Medvedchuk were sanctioned by the Ukrainian government and convicted of treason. Kozak insists he is being politically persecuted and is currently on the run overseas.

Up to now, Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of negotiations, and started contacting through video conferences in March last year. But since then, Russia-Ukraine peace talks have stalled due to mutual accusations: Russia accused Ukraine of refusing peace talks; Ukraine objected to Russia’s accusations and accused Russia of ending negotiations in April after committing “war crimes”.

On October 4 last year, Zelensky approved the decision of the National Security Council that it was impossible to negotiate with Russian President Putin, and then changed his words in November to say that “real peace talks” can be held, but the premise is that Russia “returns the occupied land”, “compensation for war losses”, and “responsibility for war crimes”. In this regard, the Russian side responded that the Ukrainian side set preconditions and lacked “goodwill” for the peace talks.

According to Interfax news agency, the chairman of the Ukrainian People’s Servant Party Parliamentary Group, Alhamia, said in November last year that Ukraine may resume peace talks with Russia in the second half of 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that he will not reject the peace talks. In December last year, Putin pointed out that unlike Ukraine, Russia does not refuse to negotiate on the situation around Ukraine and is ready to negotiate with all relevant parties.

