Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet Xi Jinping, says 'I really want to believe China won't give Russia arms'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet Xi Jinping, says 'I really want to believe China won't give Russia arms'

Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on the first anniversary of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky said the proposal showed China‘s involvement in the search for peace.

“I really want to believe that China will not supply arms to Russia,” he said.

The Chinese proposal calls for peaceful negotiations and respect for national sovereignty.

